DRE, A.P.C. Issues Statement on Steven Jacobs Vs. DraftKings Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren M. Richie, Esq. of the law firm DRE, A.P.C., issues the following statement regarding ongoing legal proceedings involving his client, Steven Jacobs, and the defendant, DraftKings.

This litigation concerns Steven Jacobs v. DraftKings Inc., Case No. 1:24-cv-03077-NCM-VMS (E.D.N.Y.). The claims center on allegations that DraftKings and certain senior executives unlawfully shared Mr. Jacobs's private data with third parties, aided and abetted harassment and physical threats against him, and subsequently engaged in a coordinated cover-up and campaign of deception to conceal their misconduct. Mr. Jacobs, a New York attorney, asserts that DraftKings' actions led to severe emotional distress, reputational harm, and the loss of his legal career. The Second Amended and Supplemented Complaint, filed April 1, 2025, seeks more than $13 million in compensatory and punitive damages, citing causes of action including aiding and abetting assault and battery, breach of fiduciary duty, negligent supervision, fraud, and violations of New York General Business Law §349.

The lawsuit underscores broader relevant societal issues concerning data security, privacy, transparency, and the duty of licensed gaming companies to protect consumer trust. DRE, A.P.C. emphasizes that the claims are supported by extensive factual detail and are being vigorously prosecuted in Federal Court. We remain confident in the merits of our case and our ability to demonstrate that the defendant's actions have caused significant harm and damages to Mr. Jacobs.

We are committed to vigorously pursuing all available legal avenues to ensure justice is served and to protect our client's rights and interests. Further details regarding the case filings and upcoming court dates will be released as appropriate.

Darren M. Richie, Esq. of DRE, A.P.C., will not be making additional public comments at this time outside of official court statements.

Contact:

Darren M. Richie, Esq.

222 North Canon Drive

Suite 201

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

213-265-7888

[email protected]

SOURCE DRE, A.P.C.