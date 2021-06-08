Dreading Post-Pandemic Dental Appointment? New MYST™ Automatic Toothbrush Helps Lessen Likelihood of Dismal Dental Checkups, says MystOralCare.com

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine receiving rave reviews from the dentist, dental assistant, and dental hygienist for superior toothbrushing. Sound farfetched? For millions of Americans dreading that first post-pandemic trip to the dentist, an innovative new toothbrush called MYST™ is designed to end the drudgery of time-consuming brushing and lead to better overall dental checkups.

Utilizing the latest Expansion Radius Technology™ -- which creates tens of thousands of sonic vibrating bubbles that help to break up and remove plaque -- MYST™ is an entirely new kind of automated toothbrush. Perhaps most accurately described as a super-comfortable, antibacterial, silicone mouthpiece, the MYST™ automatic toothbrush offers a dental-grade brushing (and whitening) of all teeth simultaneously in just 30 seconds. "It literally cleans every tooth, even those hard-to-reach spots, at the same time," said Dr. Paul, DDS. "MYST™ is perfect for busy people, like most of my patients, who want healthier, whiter teeth ... but don't have the time to brush perfectly twice a day for two minutes each time."

Dentists agree, most cavities are the result of poor, often inconstant brushing habits, such as brushing too hard, not brushing hard enough, or simply failing to brush for the recommended length of time. "That's why so many people, including dentists, are excited about the MYST™ automatic toothbrush, since it requires only 30 seconds twice daily to leave your teeth looking and feeling dental office clean. Best of all, it brushes every tooth 24 times longer and four times faster than traditional brushing."

According to the developers, MYST™ XRT™ was scientifically engineered using the same time-tested methods recommended by leading dentists for brushing, only in a fraction of the time -- just 30 seconds twice daily. Another huge advantage of the MYST™ automatic toothbrush, says Dr. Paul, is that brushing incorrectly is basically impossible with the MYST™ Automatic Toothbrush. "That's true ... it's just about mistake proof. You don't have to worry about brushing at the wrong angle or not getting to those difficult-to-reach areas -- MYST™ does almost everything a person needs to achieve a dental-grade cleaning automatically in just 30 seconds."

Dr. Paul added that the MYST™ toothbrush is also an excellent whitening instrument. "It works great with any teeth whitening product on the market, and because of its special built-in LED blue whitening light, there is extra whitening power as it cleans," he said. "With MYST™, a person simply slips in the mouthpiece and lets MYST™ do the rest, which is why I'm recommending the MYST™ Automatic Toothbrush to my patients. Best of all, it brushes every tooth eight-times longer and 12 times faster than traditional brushing, which is a tremendous bonus in today's busy world."

For information about MYST™, and to receive a 50% percent discount for the first 1,000 customers, visit MystOralCare.com.

