Dreadrock Releases New Video "You Can Be Whatever"
Dec 31, 2020, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreadrock has been teasing the release of the music video for the song "You Can Be Whatever" off his latest album Rocket Power 2 for the past couple of days on social media and it's finally out! You Can Be Whatever is one of the ten tracks on Dreadrock's album RocketPower2 launched on December 4th ,2020.
Check it out 'You Can Be Whatever' music video here: https://bit.ly/2Ky2V4v
You Can Be Whatever brings a mix of flow with banging hooks bringing back drill sound to Dreadrock's beat.
RocketPower2 Song links: https://songwhip.com/dreadrock/rocketpower2
Social Media and Websites
Dreadrock's Social media Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/
Websites:
Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/
Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock
SOURCE Dreadrock