Dreadrock's I Remember Video has Surpassed 100k Streaming Worldwide
Feb 09, 2021, 08:00 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was summer in Chicago when the rapper Dreadrock released the music video I Remember in June 2016.
The video starts with a family scene, with his mother, who passed away, giving him a recorder as a gift to the sound of "Wiz Khalifa - See You Again ft. Charlie Puth", after this introduction Dreadrock, starts his beat with the best that has brought him here.
The music video achieved excellent results, hitting over 100k streaming world supported heavily in the United Kingdom
I Remember s one of 13 tracks of Dreadrock's debut album Rocket Power, launched in February 2017.
Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jf45CJuBeFg
Rocket Power Playlist: https://spoti.fi/3oYx5Md
SOURCE Dreadrock