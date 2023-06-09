Dreadrock's New Album "24 Hours of Hell" Takes the Music Scene by Storm

News provided by

Dreadrock

09 Jun, 2023, 13:22 ET

CHICAGO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Chicago rapper Dreadrock releases his highly anticipated album "24 Hours of Hell." Produced by SwervGang and released under the esteemed Swervnation record label, this track promises to captivate audiences with its raw energy and powerful storytelling.

Dreadrock's unique style and compelling lyricism have earned him a dedicated fan base, and "24 Hours of Hell" showcases his artistic growth and versatility. The album delves deep into the artist's personal experiences, painting a vivid picture of the challenges faced by individuals living in Chicago's west side. Dreadrock's authentic storytelling combined with SwervGang's masterful production sets the stage for a song that resonates on multiple levels.

"24 Hours of Hell" takes listeners on a journey through the struggles, resilience, and determination of Dreadrock's life. The track's gritty verses and infectious hooks reflect the harsh realities faced by many in the community, offering a glimpse into a world filled with both darkness and hope. Through his powerful delivery and captivating wordplay, Dreadrock shines a light on the issues plaguing marginalized neighborhoods while instilling a sense of empowerment and unity.

Swervnation, the driving force behind the release, is a record label known for its dedication to supporting emerging artists and amplifying their voices. Based in Chicago's west side, Swervnation has become a hub for talent, fostering a creative environment that empowers artists to push boundaries and explore new sonic territories. The collaboration between Dreadrock and SwervGang highlights the label's commitment to delivering groundbreaking music that resonates with listeners worldwide.

"24 Hours of Hell" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and listeners are encouraged to experience the gripping narrative firsthand. The album's release has already sparked excitement within the music community, and fans eagerly await the accompanying music video, set to drop in the coming weeks. With its powerful message and infectious beats, "24 Hours of Hell" has the potential to become a chart-topping hit, further solidifying Dreadrock's position as a rising star in the hip-hop industry.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND WEBSITES

Dreadrock's Social media Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-samuels-jr-dreadrock-396755232/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ

Websites:
Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/ 
Store: https://shop.swervnation.com/

Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock

SOURCE Dreadrock

Also from this source

Chicago Rapper Dreadrock to Release Night in Chicago EP Produced by Swervgang

Chicago Rapper Dreadrock Drops New Music Single, SDS on all streaming sites

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.