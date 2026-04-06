Dream Across America Foundation Launches National Effort to Protect U.S.-Born Children Forced to Live Abroad

GRANADA HILLS, Calif., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dream Across America Foundation (DAAF) today unveiled a nationwide initiative to expand support for one of the most overlooked humanitarian challenges facing children of immigrant families today: displacement abroad from parental deportation. These children known as "de-facto deportees" are U.S. born citizens forced to confront life outside the United States due to parental deportation or cross-border instability. Despite their birthright, these young Americans face severe barriers to the education, healthcare, and the legal protections they are entitled to as citizens. DAAF's expanded initiative serves as a vital lifeline, ensuring these young Americans remain anchored to their home country while equipping them with the services and tools for a successful return home.

According to 2023 reports from the Mexican government, more than 417,000 U.S.-born children are currently living in Mexico. These young Americans often face language barriers and unfamiliar school systems. Beyond these educational hurdles, they struggle with a lack of basic necessities and experience psychological and emotional trauma; some are even facing major health issues due to the abrupt interruption of life-saving medical treatments previously received in the U.S.

"This work is not just about providing services; it's about restoring identity and rights." said Windy Fama, Executive Director of DAAF.

"Without timely intervention, a generation of talent and potential is at eminent risk. By supporting families with US born children, we are mapping out a clear path home. Our goal is to ensure that when these children eventually return, they do so prepared and with every opportunity to become engaged citizens."

The expanded initiative focuses on five fundamental pillars required to rebuild a stable life and a path toward repatriation:

Education Access: U.S.-aligned academic pathways, tutoring and counseling to ensure no child falls behind.

U.S.-aligned academic pathways, tutoring and counseling to ensure no child falls behind. Health and Well-being: Trauma-informed care, mental and psychological support to help heal from the stress of displacement.

Trauma-informed care, mental and psychological support to help heal from the stress of displacement. Legal & Documentation Guidance: Helping families navigate their child's U.S. citizenship rights, records retrieval, and safe return processes.

Helping families navigate their child's U.S. citizenship rights, records retrieval, and safe return processes. Essential Support: Provision of food, technology, and emergency assistance for high-risk families.

Provision of food, technology, and emergency assistance for high-risk families. Repatriation Program: A clear, supported pathway for children ready to transition back into U.S. schools, the workforce, and their home communities.

The Dream Across America Foundation maintains that this is a challenge the nation must meet together in the form of a national conversation. DAAF urges national leaders, educators, and philanthropic partners to help build a coordinated support system that protects and secures the rightful future of these children in the United States. By doing so, we can move beyond temporary aid and toward a sustainable foundation of protected American citizenship that honors the birthright of every American child.

The Dream Across America Foundation (DAAF) is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the dignity and opportunity of displaced American children. Through education, advocacy, and direct support, DAAF ensures that the American Dream remains within reach, regardless of where a child is currently living.

For more information, contact Windy Fama, Executive Director, [email protected], (818) 330-5100, www.dreamacrossamerica.org

SOURCE Dream Across America Foundation