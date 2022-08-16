Dream Award Scholarships Open for Students Overcoming Barriers to their Educational Goals

Dream Award applicants will also be alerted to other potential scholarships

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholarship America, the nation's largest nonprofit scholarship and education support organization, is accepting applications for the 2023 Scholarship America Dream Award through Oct. 15, 2022. Dream Awards are made to students from across the nation who have overcome significant barriers to make it to college, and have completed at least their first year of study. Students can apply for the Dream Award here. Those who apply will also be directed to additional scholarships for which they may be eligible. Scholarship America provides access to more than 1,400 scholarship programs.

"We believe in tearing down the barriers to obtaining a college degree," said Mike Nylund, president and CEO of Scholarship America. "Scholarships and additional aid provide crucial support to students, so they can complete college, fulfill their dreams, and make meaningful impacts in their community."

Dream Award Scholars have overcome incredible challenges that include family tragedies, health and financial struggles, and systemic inequities. Many are the first in their family to attend college, are parents themselves, or are choosing to attend college later in life. Past recipients have gone on to enter fields that include computer science, engineering, medicine, teaching and the foreign service.

Over the past nine years, Scholarship America has distributed 316 Dream Awards totaling over $3.2 million. Dream Award scholarships range from $5,000 to $15,000 annually, based on need. The scholarships are renewable and increase in amount each year for up to four years.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 17 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent and have completed at least one year of college, trade or technical school. They also must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or someone granted deferred action status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

The 2023 Scholarship America Dream Award recipients will be announced in February.

Dream Award recipients are selected by a committee of renowned student advocates, headed by Dr. Martha Kanter, Ed.D., CEO of College Promise and a senior fellow at the Steinhardt Institute for Higher Education Policy at New York University. Other committee members: David Croom, Associate Director, Postsecondary Success for Parents, Ascend—Aspen Institute; Gabriella "Gabby" Gomez, Deputy Director of U.S. Policy, Advocacy and Communications, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Kristin Hultquist, renowned national education expert and founding partner of HCM Strategists; Jim Larimore, Chief Officer for Equity in Learning, Riiid Labs; and Paola Santana, State Strategy Officer, Lumina Foundation.

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America is a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $4.9 billion to more than 2.9 million students. The organization works with partners to lower barriers to a college education and give students the support needed to succeed. Learn more at scholarshipamerica.org.

