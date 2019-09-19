Dream Big: NUDESTIX Collaborates with Hilary Duff for Curated Daydreamer Palette

Nudies Matte All-Over Blush in Body Language – a long-wearing, soft, matte, monochromatic color for eyes, cheeks and lips in a warm dusty nude rose.

– a long-wearing, soft, matte, monochromatic color for eyes, cheeks and lips in a warm dusty nude rose. Nudies Glow All-Over Highlight in Half Moon – a dewy, skin brightening highlighter for the eyes, cheeks and lips in an icy white with pearl undertones.

– a dewy, skin brightening highlighter for the eyes, cheeks and lips in an icy white with pearl undertones. Magnetic Luminous Eye Color in Prism – a super long-wearing eye shadow pencil that provides a luminous- finish with rose and blue fleck sparkle.

– a super long-wearing eye shadow pencil that provides a luminous- finish with rose and blue fleck sparkle. Magnetic Luminous Eye Color in Bright Eyes – a gorgeous, luminous taupe with silver highlight.

– a gorgeous, luminous taupe with silver highlight. Magnetic Luminous Eye Color in Night Dweller – a moody, luminous teal with silver highlight.

– a moody, luminous teal with silver highlight. Gel Color Lip + Cheek Balm in Secret Keeper – is a multitasking balm that provides a fresh, wet gloss without sticking for cheeks and lips, while offering super hydrating lip protection in a creamy, nude rose.

As multitasking as they are versatile, the collection can be worn for a nude, soft day look or be amped up for a glam night look. All products are individually packaged in NUDESTIX's signature, reusable tin and enclosed in a holographic makeup clutch designed specifically by Hilary. This clutch doubles as the perfect place to hold your makeup, or even your go-to accessory to hold all your necessities day and night.

"I've partnered with NUDESTIX to create the perfect palette for all daydreamers," said Duff. "Since all of the products are in stick formats, it makes getting ready on the go, effortless." She added, "I think it's perfect for every type of daydreamer: the busy businesswoman, the multitasking mom and the wanderlust best friend. My goal in collaborating with NUDESTIX was to create the ideal accessory for every woman to get their glam on the go, with a little extra time to follow their dreams."

Jenny Frankel, Co-Founder and President of NUDESTIX added, "We are so excited to have Hilary Duff as part of the NUDESTIX family. This babe-boss is an incredible woman who embodies what our brand is all about, embracing your natural features and showing them off with total confidence. It's important for us to partner with like-minded people to share our mission and take the brand to the next level. We are honored that Hilary believes in what NUDESTIX is doing!"

The Daydreamer Palette is available exclusively via Nudestix.com starting September 10, 2019 and retails for $75 USD / $89 CAD.

SOURCE NUDESTIX

Related Links

https://www.nudestix.com

