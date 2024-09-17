Dream Breast Care Center Opens in Metro Atlanta, Providing Comprehensive Oncological Care in a Modern, Patient-Centered Environment

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Breast Care Center, a state-of-the-art private medical practice founded by Dr. Ryland Gore, board-certified and fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist, is proud to announce its grand opening. The practice is designed to provide comprehensive, patient-centered oncological care for those in Metro Atlanta and the Southeastern U.S. region, offering specialized breast cancer treatment, surgical consultations, and second opinions.

Dream Breast Care Center Dr. Ryland Gore, Breast Surgical Oncologist

Dream Breast Care Center brings together advanced breast cancer care with a thoughtfully designed environment aimed at making patients feel comfortable and supported. The practice emphasizes the highest standards of patient care, delivered by experienced professionals, while fostering a warm, welcoming environment that redefines the typical medical experience.

An Exceptional Space for Care

Located in Metro Atlanta at 371 East Paces Ferry NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30305, Dream Breast Care Center features a sleek, modern design that blends professionalism with comfort. The front desk offers a clean, elegant look, complementing the bright, spacious waiting area. Beige walls, natural light, and strategically placed plants create a calming atmosphere for patients. The practice offers a contemporary feel without the sterile quality of a traditional medical office, designed to help patients feel at ease from the moment they arrive.

The examination rooms continue this theme, with each featuring cloud-patterned wallpaper and comfortable seating, including couches and additional chairs, for a serene and inviting experience. Every detail of the office, from the functional layout to the décor, is intended to provide a comforting environment where patients can feel at ease during their treatment journey.

A Focus on Comprehensive Oncological Care

Dream Breast Care Center is committed to offering a wide range of breast oncology services, including surgical treatment, diagnostics, and consultations. Dr. Gore's extensive background in breast surgical oncology ensures that each patient receives personalized care tailored to their specific medical needs. The center's goal is to provide top-tier medical services while also offering emotional support and comfort to patients throughout their treatment process.

Now Accepting Patients

Dream Breast Care Center is now open and accepting new patients, including those in need of primary care or second opinions from across the Southeast. The practice is dedicated to providing exceptional care in a beautifully designed space that prioritizes both medical excellence and patient comfort.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.dreambreastcare.com/ or contact Dream Breast Care Center at 470-634-6849.

About Dream Breast Care Center

Dream Breast Care Center was founded by Dr. Ryland Gore, a board-certified, fellowship-trained breast surgical oncologist. The practice is dedicated to providing expert, patient-centered breast cancer care in a welcoming, modern environment. The center offers a range of services, including breast cancer treatment, consultations, and second opinions, and is committed to supporting the health and well-being of its patients.

CONTACT:

Praise Jackson

PR Representative

[email protected]

Dream Breast Care Center

371 East Paces Ferry NE,

Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30305

Phone Number: 470-634-6849

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.dreambreastcare.com/

