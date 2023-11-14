Dream Championship 2023 Final Tournament to be Broadcast Live "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Final Tournament for the Dream Championship 2023 on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 to determine the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The tournament will be livestreamed on YouTube, and a Winner Prediction Campaign is currently underway where participants have the chance to receive in-game items.

Final Tournament to be Broadcast on YouTube Live

The Dream Championship 2023 will finally be reaching its conclusion, with the Final Tournament being held on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. The tournament will be livestreamed in both English and Japanese on the official YouTube channel.

Final Tournament Live Stream URLs

Day 1: Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 16:30 to 22:35 (JST/UTC+9)

English: https://youtube.com/live/bo8OtNbCI-k?feature=share

Japanese: https://youtube.com/live/JryjH0qb3fw?feature=share

Day 2: Sunday, November 19, 2023 from 17:00 to 22:00 (JST/UTC+9)

English: https://youtube.com/live/FzjEF_aYiNE?feature=share

Japanese: https://youtube.com/live/UrCZtd2XNxw?feature=share

Final Tournament Competition Card Decided

The Final Tournament Competition Card was chosen at random by Yoichi Takahashi, the original creator of "Captain Tsubasa." This was announced during the special live stream broadcast on November 9.

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players aged 18 years or older. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

The first Dream Championship was held in 2019 and this year marks its fifth installment which will be held exclusively online. The tournament was created as the ultimate chance for players to face off against strong opponents from all over the world to decide who is number one.

Dream Championship 2023 Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Dream Championship 2023 Winner Prediction Campaign Currently Underway

Select 3 players out of the total 16 Dream Championship 2023 Final Tournament contestants. Depending on the final placement of the selected players, participants in this campaign will receive in-game items such as Dreamballs.

Participation prizes are also available just for placing votes, so don't miss out on taking part in this campaign in-game.

Campaign Period:

Friday, November 10, 2023 from 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Prizes for Accurate Predictions:

First Place: 100 Dreamballs, 75 Black Ball (SSR)s

Second Place: 50 Dreamballs, 45 Black Ball (SSR)s

Third Place: 30 Dreamballs, 30 Black Ball (SSR)s

Fourth Place: 20 Dreamballs, 20 Black Ball (SSR)s

Top 8: 10 Dreamballs, 15 Black Ball (SSR)s

Top 16: 5 Dreamballs, 10 Black Ball (SSR)s

Participation Prizes:

20 Dreamballs, 20 Black Ball (SSR)s

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official X Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

