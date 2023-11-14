Dream Championship 2023 Final Tournament to be Broadcast Live "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

News provided by

KLab Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 22:15 ET

TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Final Tournament for the Dream Championship 2023 on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 to determine the number one player in the world. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

The tournament will be livestreamed on YouTube, and a Winner Prediction Campaign is currently underway where participants have the chance to receive in-game items.

Continue Reading
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Final Tournament for the Dream Championship 2023 on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 to determine the number one player in the world.
KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Final Tournament for the Dream Championship 2023 on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19 to determine the number one player in the world.

Final Tournament to be Broadcast on YouTube Live

The Dream Championship 2023 will finally be reaching its conclusion, with the Final Tournament being held on Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19. The tournament will be livestreamed in both English and Japanese on the official YouTube channel.

Final Tournament Live Stream URLs

Final Tournament Competition Card Decided

The Final Tournament Competition Card was chosen at random by Yoichi Takahashi, the original creator of "Captain Tsubasa." This was announced during the special live stream broadcast on November 9.

The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players aged 18 years or older. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store, Google Play Store, and HUAWEI AppGallery.

The first Dream Championship was held in 2019 and this year marks its fifth installment which will be held exclusively online. The tournament was created as the ultimate chance for players to face off against strong opponents from all over the world to decide who is number one.

Dream Championship 2023 Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Dream Championship 2023 Winner Prediction Campaign Currently Underway

Select 3 players out of the total 16 Dream Championship 2023 Final Tournament contestants. Depending on the final placement of the selected players, participants in this campaign will receive in-game items such as Dreamballs.

Participation prizes are also available just for placing votes, so don't miss out on taking part in this campaign in-game.

Campaign Period:
Friday, November 10, 2023 from 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Prizes for Accurate Predictions:
First Place: 100 Dreamballs, 75 Black Ball (SSR)s
Second Place: 50 Dreamballs, 45 Black Ball (SSR)s
Third Place: 30 Dreamballs, 30 Black Ball (SSR)s
Fourth Place: 20 Dreamballs, 20 Black Ball (SSR)s
Top 8: 10 Dreamballs, 15 Black Ball (SSR)s
Top 16: 5 Dreamballs, 10 Black Ball (SSR)s

Participation Prizes:
20 Dreamballs, 20 Black Ball (SSR)s

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:                                 Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre:                                                   Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:                                                     Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:                            Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:                                   https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official X Account:                              @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page:                      https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel:                  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel:                   https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright:                                            ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
                                                              ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
                                                              © KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Also from this source

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Follow & Repost to Win a Dream Championship 2023 Original T-Shirt

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Follow & Repost to Win a Dream Championship 2023 Original T-Shirt

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the...
TV Animation "Captain Tsubasa" Junior Youth Arc Broadcast Celebration Campaign Kicks Off - "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

TV Animation "Captain Tsubasa" Junior Youth Arc Broadcast Celebration Campaign Kicks Off - "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that in celebration of the broadcast of the TV animation "Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.