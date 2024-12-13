Dream Chasers Wins Carver Retail Shareholder Vote by a Landslide

Preliminary results indicate approximately 70% of retail vote for new voices on Board of Directors, not including votes cast by members of the Dream Chasers Group

Calls on Donald Felix and Carver Board of Directors to do right by shareholders

Demands answers to why Board of Directors vote was extended by 45 minutes

Demands disclosure of any high-pressure sales calls to certain large shareholders, including any offers, promises or assurances made to shareholders to sway vote at last minute

Calls on Board to hear shareholders, appoint Jeffrey "Jeff" Anderson and Jeffrey Bailey to the Board

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a concerning set of unconventional practices at the Carver Bancorp, Inc. ("Carver," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CARV) Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on December 12, 2024, Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC ("Dream Chasers") urged Carver Chief Executive Officer Donald Felix and the Board of Directors (the "Board") to provide clarity, certainty and transparency to shareholders. Preliminary results indicate that approximately 70% of retail shareholders supported Jeffrey "Jeff" Anderson and/or Jeffrey Bailey for election to the Board.

At the Meeting, voting was inexplicably held open for 45 additional minutes, purportedly to give shareholders additional time to vote, despite the deadline for voting being set nearly six weeks ago in Carver's definitive proxy filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024.

"We believe that the strong response from retail shareholders demands action from the Board," said Greg Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Chasers. "Conducting a Board vote under a cloud of uncertainty is no way for Mr. Felix to begin his tenure. At the Meeting, Mr. Felix pledged to engage with shareholders. Now is the time to prove it. If the preliminary results that Carver disclosed are accurate, then our nominees received essentially the same amount of votes as the sitting Directors. Carver should do the right thing by appointing our excellent, qualified, and shareholder-supported nominees to the Board, effective immediately, to prove that the Company will listen to the voice of the shareholder going forward."

Dream Chasers raised its concerns in a letter to Mr. Felix and the Board, which is copied below:

Dear Mr. Felix, and the Board of Directors:

Your conduct at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ("Carver" or the "Company") yesterday is highly concerning. Holding the voting open for 45 extra minutes to give shareholders "additional time" to vote should make shareholders wonder if you were seeking to tip the scales in your favor.

Mr. Felix, conducting a Board of Directors vote under a cloud of uncertainty is no way to begin your tenure. It is especially important for you to assure shareholders that their voices will be heard given that preliminary results indicate that approximately 70% of retail shareholders supported our nominees for the Board, a number that does not include the votes cast by members of the Dream Chasers Group.

On behalf of concerned shareholders, I write to make several demands:

To ensure that shareholders can trust your process, we demand that you publicly disclose the real-time voting totals for each candidate in 15-minute increments, starting at 9:00 am Eastern time on December 12, 2024 , the day of the Meeting. Shareholders must know what the vote count was heading into the Meeting, and what happened after you extended the vote beginning at approximately 11:15 am Eastern time .



We demand that you provide a full accounting of any high-pressure sales calls you made to large shareholders in the final days of the campaign, including any offers, promises or assurances provided to shareholders to sway their vote. We note that no such conversations or materials were filed with the SEC. Shareholders should know what you did, or attempted to do, to get the result you wanted.



Given your behavior, and the extremely close preliminary results that you disclosed after the meeting, you should recognize that you and your nominees have no mandate. If those results are accurate, then our nominees received essentially the same number of votes as the sitting Directors. You should listen to your shareholders and appoint Jeffrey "Jeff" Anderson and Jeffrey Bailey to the Board as a way of acknowledging shareholders' intent and making it clear that you will not circumvent an established process for Board elections.



On the call, you said that there were no "relevant questions" that came in from shareholders. That suggests you received questions but decided not to answer them. What were the questions, and why did you not respond to them?



Finally, we note that the advisory "say-on-pay" matter failed, based on the preliminary results you disclosed, reflecting shareholders' dissatisfaction with the Board's management of compensation. We believe appointing Mr. Anderson and Mr. Bailey is an important gesture to ensure that decisions on compensation going forward more clearly reflect shareholders' perspectives.

At yesterday's meeting, Mr. Felix repeatedly pledged to engage with and listen to shareholders. Holding open the vote makes it appear that you have no intention to follow through on that claim. We suggest that you take this opportunity to prove your intentions, and not fall into Carver's long-standing practice of leaving shareholders behind.

Sincerely,

Greg Lewis

Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC

About Dream Chasers Capital Group

Dream Chasers Capital Group LLC is a New York City based minority owned investment firm. More information can be found at www.dreamchaserscapitalgroup.com.

