Dream Dinners Announces Additional Expansion Efforts in Texas

In addition to Frisco, Dream Dinners is seeking qualified franchise candidates in the greater Dallas suburbs of McKinney, Plano, Richardson and Irving; Fort Worth, Arlington, San Antonio, and Houston suburbs such as The Woodlands, Spring, Atascocita, Katy, Sugarland and League City.

"Beyond a strong business acumen and the desire to control their financial future, we're looking for candidates who are committed to the Dream Dinners mission of growing great kids, and have the desire to make a positive impact on families in their respective communities," said Ashley Sawyer, Dream Dinners director of franchise development.

The Dream Dinners team will be onsite at Franchise Expo South from Jan. 18-20. Expo attendees are invited to stop by booth #310 to hear about the Dream Dinners concept and meet the team.

Potential franchise candidates can also learn more about Dream Dinners via a live webinar on Tuesday, Jan. 30. To join the webinar, register here.

For information on franchising opportunities with Dream Dinners in other markets, visit http://dreamdinnersfranchise.com/growth-markets/.

ABOUT DREAM DINNERS:

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners' mission is to grow great kids by promoting the family dinner. Dream Dinners guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping and chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month's worth of meals in about an hour. A pioneer and leader of the meal assembly industry, Dream Dinners brings Homemade, Made Easy to local communities through its 79 retail locations in 22 states. Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com.

