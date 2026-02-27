Dream Finders Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. - DFH

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") has commenced an investigation into Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE: DFH). KSF is investigating whether Dream Finders' officers and/or directors, including its controlling stockholder, breached their fiduciary duties or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you hold shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE: DFH), we urge you to contact KSF to discuss your legal rights, without obligation or cost to you, by calling KSF toll-free at 1-833-938-0905, or by e-mailing KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-dfh/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

