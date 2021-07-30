Dream Flights' 61-Day Tour to Honor the Greatest Generation Starts Aug. 1

The public is invited to participate in this historic event by sponsoring a Dream Flight (all donations tax-deductible) and by attending Dream Flight events to say thank you to our WWII heroes. For the latest OSF tour schedule, click here.

According to Dream Flights Founder Darryl Fisher, the tour name, Operation September Freedom, represents the Sept. 2, 1945 signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, which effectively ended WWII. The logo is designed using elements significant to the signing aboard the USS Missouri. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

"Of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, only an estimated 100,000 are still living - the youngest in their early 90s," said Fisher. "Operation September Freedom is our last opportunity to honor the Greatest Generation for preserving our freedom and our democracy."

Dream Flights pilots primarily fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves. During Operation September Freedom, they will fly Dream Flights' fleet of six Stearmans coast-to-coast, stopping wherever World War II veterans signed up for Operation September Freedom live. Mid-campaign, crews will rendezvous at the 50th National Stearman Fly-in in Galesburg, Ill., to honor WWII veterans before heading home, stopping in towns along the way to honor more heroes.

The nonprofit never charges for a Dream Flight and is supported by the generosity of its primary sponsor SportClips, and national partners Veterans United Home Loans, American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, Discovery Senior Living, OneDay, Argentum and VFW. American Airlines is the official airline of Dream Flights.

Click here for Media Deliverables.

SOURCE Dream Flights

Related Links

http://dreamflights.org

