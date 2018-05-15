Dream Foundation Serves 30,000 Final Dreams

Since the Foundation's inception in 1994, Dreams have not only touched the lives of those 30,000 served, but an immeasurable number of family members, friends, health care providers, and volunteers. The impact of Dreams, which includes seemingly small quality of life items such as a new oven or refrigerator, family reunions, final goodbyes at military memorials, meeting personal heroes and everything in between, have had lasting effects.

In 2014, Dream Foundation fulfilled Carmela's final Dream, a trip to Arizona to visit her daughter, Jackie. Carmela raised Jackie as a single mother, always going above and beyond to make their lives comfortable and couldn't imagine not seeing her one last time. Nearly four years later, Jackie wrote to Dream Foundation again. "I want to thank you again for all that you do…My family was always low income, and just as my mother was starting to get her life in order she was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Having just entered graduate school at age 24, I was in a vulnerable place myself. I always told myself I'd make my way out of poverty and take care of my mom, but her life ended far too soon at the age of 51. I'm grateful that you were able to fund her trip to Tucson, Ariz. to visit me. We're still talking about. It seems that the world stops caring about you after you turn 18, but your organization proves otherwise."

In 2015, Dream Foundation fulfilled Christopher's final Dream, to drive a tank. Christopher had always wanted to join the military but due to his health, was never able to do so. "I always thought it would be cool to drive a tank, ever since I was a little kid." Three years later, Christopher's mother, Lori wrote, "My son was given the opportunity to drive a tank thanks to Dream Foundation. Yesterday would've been his 31st birthday. To celebrate his life we wanted to donate $100 to help your organization fulfill someone else's Dream. Watching Chris drive the tank and seeing that big smile warms my heart every [time] I think about [it.] A very bright memory during a dark time."

"The extent of impact a single Dream can have never ceases to amaze me," says Kisa Heyer, Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer. "Dreams can come in many forms but the impact is always profound. It's almost hard to fathom the extent that 30,000 Dreams have had on the lives that were touched. We are incredibly thankful to all those who have given and will give their time, their money, and their hearts to our mission. Our Dreams' rippling impact is made possible because of them."

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 30,000 final Dreams over the past two decades. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

