DREAM GOLF TO EXPAND RESORT COLLECTION WITH WILD SPRING DUNES IN TEXAS

Developers Michael and Chris Keiser Announce Plans for Sandy Site North of Nacogdoches

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Golf today announced plans to establish a world-class destination golf resort in East Texas. Wild Spring Dunes will be a public golf resort and community developed by Michael and Chris Keiser, featuring world-class golf, accommodations, homesites and dining facilities. Current Dream Golf properties include the award-winning Bandon Dunes in Oregon and Sand Valley in Wisconsin, along with Rodeo Dunes, under construction in Colorado.

Rendering by Peter Flory Photo by Jeff Marsh, courtesy of Wild Spring Dunes

Wild Spring Dunes occupies 2,400 sandy, secluded acres with 120 feet of elevation change and varied topography and ecosystems including towering pines and hardwood forest; open, grassy meadows; rolling hills; and steep ravines carved by spring-fed creeks. An ideal site for world-class golf, two course routings are complete, with plans established for a short course and practice center.

"We were so fortunate to get a shot at this site," Michael Keiser says, of being invited to Texas by Dallas businessman Brett Messerall, who had pored over more than 1,000,000 acres via satellite and on foot, and had ultimately secured the land. "It was so good, so unexpected, we just had to go for it. The golf courses here will have such great diversity and character – I expect them to be among the best in the country."

Renowned golf course designer Tom Doak will build the first of two planned 18-hole courses. Bill Coore and Austin, Texas, native Ben Crenshaw, one of the top design duos in the history of the game, have routed a second course.

"This land just has a different feel from anything I've worked on in the past," Doak says. "That's the attraction for me, and I think the course will be unique and interesting for golfers."

Wild Spring Dunes is located in historic East Texas, approximately 20 miles north of Nacogdoches, the oldest city in the state. Both Dallas and Houston are two hours by car from the resort site, and Shreveport Regional Airport is just 73 miles away. Flanked by National Forests, the land is secluded, peaceful, and an easy day drive from a wide variety of neighboring cities and states, such as Oklahoma City, Tulsa, St Louis, Little Rock, Memphis, Birmingham, Jackson, and New Orleans.

"It's just a wonderful coincidence that this site is accessible to so many people," Keiser says. "The reason we're doing it is because of the quality of the site. If it were 10 hours, 15 hours from Dallas or Houston, we'd still be doing it because the site is just that good."

Golf construction on the Doak course is expected to begin in Fall of 2024, with opening projected for 2026.

About Dream Golf

Dream Golf is a growing collection of destination golf resorts developed by the Keiser family. At our resorts you will find soul-stirring golf built in harmony with the land, employees that welcome you like family, and destinations that embrace the rugged beauty of their natural environment. Current properties include Bandon Dunes in Oregon, Sand Valley in Wisconsin and Rodeo Dunes, under construction in Colorado.

For more information, please visit www.wildspringdunes.com and www.dreamgolf.com.

SOURCE Dream Golf