Dream Home Buyer Program Connects DFW Buyers with Off Market Properties

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Re/Max DFW Associates realtor Terry Hendricks announced today the limited-time opening of his Dream Home Buyer program. Designed to connect Frisco home buyers with off market properties, the successful program is now open for additional buyers to sign up for free, with no obligation.

"It may seem almost impossible to find a nice home, unless you have a stack of cash or a pot of gold," says realtor Terry Hendricks. "In fact, you don't need either of those things, if you know the insider secrets to finding your dream home."

Through the Dream Home Buyer program, Hendricks helps buyers find off market homes, providing free access to better homes at better prices in the DFW area. Being the first to identify properties is important when homes sell in days, hours, and even before coming on the market in Frisco. With Hendricks' secret sources for finding off market homes, program participants access properties that can't be found on Zillow or other real estate websites for free, before other buyers or their realtors. Key sources for off market deals include pre-foreclosures, non-owner-occupied properties, and neighborhood geo-targeting.

"When I purchased my first home in the early 2000's, the market was a lot like it is right now," says Hendricks. "Home prices were going up and up and up. The competition was fierce, and I did the same things that most people are still doing today – using online real estate websites to look for a home. But I learned very quickly that the best homes were selling before they even hit the market."

Identifying off market homes provides buyers access to additional properties in the market and purchase opportunities that aren't impacted by bidding wars. By contacting homeowners one-on-one, Hendricks helps buyers put together a winning bid transaction to secure the home of their dreams. This is the cornerstone of the Dream Home Finder program. Using this strategy, Hendricks has purchased more than 40 properties in the market himself, none of which were listed on the MLS. Homes listed on the MLS are affiliated with the National Association of Realtors and linked to hundreds of websites.

"I've helped countless families buy and sell here in the Dallas market thanks to my Dream Home Finder program," says Hendricks. "Finding off market deals takes a lot of time and investment, which is how we can give you access to the very best homes available before they hit the internet and before there is a bidding war to purchase them. That's the only way to get a great deal in this very hot market."

Terry Hendricks is the author of How to Find the Home of Your Dreams without Overpaying in a Booming Housing Market. With online and video resources, he provides homebuyers insider tips for finding and purchasing a home in a sellers' market – as well as financing, negotiation, and other homebuying information. The Re/Max DFW Associates realtor has 22 years of hands-on experience. He is a member of the Re/Max Platinum Club, awarded to the top agents in the country and has been honored with customer service excellence awards and recognized by D Magazine as one of the top producers in the market.

Terry Hendricks, RE/MAX DFW Associates - Frisco

(972) 299-3032 | www.ResultsWithTerry.com

[email protected]

