Dream It. Build It. Win It: CRAFTSMAN® Announces the Ultimate Garage Giveaway

Enter the 2024 Ultimate Garage Giveaway for a chance to win $10,000 worth of select CRAFTSMAN products and a new Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road truck

Winner will receive a garage consultation with HGTV star Cristy Lee

Start planning your dream garage using the newly released CRAFTSMAN virtual garage configurator

TOWSON, Md., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a CRAFTSMAN® survey, 36% of Americans say their garage is so cluttered, they can no longer park vehicles inside. Yet, more than 75% of homeowners believe their garage could become the most productive space in their house1. To help plan and organize your dream garage this fall, CRAFTSMAN®, Stanley Black & Decker's iconic brand is giving homeowners the opportunity to transform their garage through its Ultimate Garage Giveaway. Now through November 1, fans can enter for a chance to win $10,000 worth of select CRAFTSMAN products and a new Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road truck.

Unlock your garage’s full potential. Enter the Ultimate Garage Giveaway for a chance to win $10,000 (MSRP) worth of select CRAFTSMAN® products and a new Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road truck. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

"Your garage is more than just a storage place – ­it's where you build things, start new hobbies and turn them into passion projects. The challenge? Having all your tools and items organized and accessible while having space for your vehicle," said Eric Bernstein, president, general manager of CRAFTSMAN at Stanley Black & Decker. "From our iconic tool chests and cabinets to our VERSATRACK™ wall storage system, CRAFTSMAN is committed to providing the tools and storage solutions that transform your garage into an awe-inspiring organized and productive space."

Exclusive Design Consultation with Cristy Lee

As part of the Ultimate Garage Giveaway, the winner will have the unique opportunity to receive a one-on-one design consultation with CRAFTSMAN brand ambassador and TV personality Cristy Lee. Known for her expertise in automotive, home renovation and design transformations, Cristy will offer personalized advice and insights to help the winner design their dream garage. Catch Cristy's newest HGTV show, 100 Day Hotel Challenge, airing now.

Start Planning Your Dream Garage

With the launch of the Ultimate Garage Giveaway, CRAFTSMAN has introduced a new virtual garage configurator. This innovative online tool makes planning and organizing a garage easier than ever. Users can explore different CRAFTSMAN storage solutions and layouts to create their ideal garage space. Whether you need more room for your tools, a dedicated workspace, or better organization for your hobbies, the virtual garage configurator lets you organize your garage, your way.

Visit CRAFTSMAN Garage Configurator to start designing your dream garage today.

How To Enter

Now through November 1, visit CRAFTSMAN Ultimate Garage Giveaway for official rules and to enter. No purchase necessary to enter or win.

To learn more about CRAFTSMAN products for your garage, home or yard, visit CRAFTSMAN.com.

CRAFTSMAN® ULTIMATE GARAGE GIVEAWAY 2024: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Enter between 09/09/24 12:01 a.m. ET until 11/01/24 11:59 p.m. ET.

1 Data was collected from two separate surveys (CRAFTSMAN Take Back Your Garage Survey and CRAFTSMAN Garage Works Survey) conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of CRAFTSMAN. The surveys included a total of 2,004 and 2,005 adults from across the United States. The margin of error for each survey is +/- 2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95 points. The fieldwork for the surveys took place between September 28 - October 5, 2022, and December 21 - December 26, 2023. Atomik Research is an independent, creative market research agency.

* 20V MAX battery, maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN® is an American icon that homeowners and auto enthusiasts have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.CRAFTSMAN®.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

