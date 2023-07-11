Dream Job Alert: AmericInn by Wyndham Seeks One Family to Uncover the Best State Fairs Across America's Heartland

Summer's most coveted family travel gig is back with a $15,000 payday, endless funnel cake, and more

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outrageously delicious food, hog-calling contests, carnival games, and endless activities – summertime officially marks the return of the Midwest's iconic state fairs, bringing on smiles, laughter, and full stomachs for families across the Heartland. To celebrate an iconic summer staple, AmericInn by Wyndham – the family-friendly hotel brand recognized as America's welcoming neighbor – is back offering this summer's best gig: State Fair Family. The hotel brand seeks one adventurous family to travel across the Midwest in search of the best each state fair has to offer. Best of all, the job comes with a $15,000 payday.

AmericInn by Wyndham has launched a search for its second State Fair Family, a dream job that comes with a $15,000 family payday.

From Iowa to Illinois, state fairs have played a fundamental role in United States culture for over a century with a knack for captivating people of all ages. AmericInn's second annual State Fair Family will have the enviable task of soaking it all in, visiting three iconic state fairs over the course of a week and sharing their pro tips and tricks along the way via social media. In exchange for the family's hard work of sampling finger-licking powdered sugar covered confections and stomaching swirling, adrenaline-inducing rides, the winning family will be provided with hotel arrangements including a $10,000 travel stipend and $5,000 cash. The family will also score a suitcase packed to the brim with AmericInn swag, an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards® Diamond membership, and lasting memories for a lifetime.

"Just like it's all about family-friendly fun at the fairground, guests count on AmericInn hotels to connect them to memorable experiences across the heartland and beyond," said Clem Bence, vice president and brand leader, AmericInn by Wyndham. "Alongside the good old-fashioned hospitality and modern comforts at our hotels, the lucky State Fair Family will fully immerse themselves in the best of the Midwest's iconic state fairs, all while captivating an audience on social media with their memorable adventures along the way."

Now through July 25, families looking for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity can showcase their state fair love by submitting a written or video application via [email protected] or by visiting www.americinn.com/fairfamily. Submissions should demonstrate what makes each family the ideal candidates for the role, while showcasing family flair and social-media savviness.

About the Role:

This dream job entails road tripping with your family to some of America's most iconic state fairs and creating lasting memories through captured moments on social media. Your family's creative content and experiences will be featured on the AmericInn brand website and social media channels.

Responsibilities:

Attend three separate Midwest state fairs over the course of one-week, on or about August 10 - August 18, 2023

Document your adventures in real-time with unique photo and video content

Contribute to the future AmericInn "Best of the Midwest Fair Guide"

Inspire others by sharing your experiences on your social media channels

Qualifications:

A social media-savvy family with active social media accounts (TikTok and Instagram preferred)

Parents or guardians must be at least 21 years old

U.S. resident with a valid federal or state-issued ID and ability to drive to select locations

Families must be available to travel on or about August 10 – August 18, 2023

The Perks:

7 paid nights at AmericInn hotels

$10,000 travel stipend (includes airfare, ground transportation, and on-the-go travel expenses)

travel stipend (includes airfare, ground transportation, and on-the-go travel expenses) $5,000 cash

cash Wyndham Rewards ® Diamond level membership

Diamond level membership Suitcase full of AmericInn swag

Core memories from the most epic summer vacation ever

How to Apply:

Visit http://www.americinn.com/fairfamily or email [email protected] by July 25, 2023 to submit a 300-word minimum written entry and family photo or a 60-second or shorter video describing what makes your family the ideal candidate for the job. Families should also provide [the] handles to any public and active social media accounts. Video submissions are highly encouraged to help assess applicants' storytelling skills and social savviness before selecting the winning family.

by to submit a 300-word minimum written entry and family photo a 60-second or shorter video describing what makes your family the ideal candidate for the job. Families should also provide [the] handles to any public and active social media accounts. Video submissions are highly encouraged to help assess applicants' storytelling skills and social savviness before selecting the winning family. Applications must be submitted by adults 21 years and older and the entrant must have consent for all parties in the video. Families must be available to travel domestically in August 2023 . Entries must comply with official rules.

AmericInn will select the winning family on or about the week of August 2, 2023. No purchase is necessary to enter. Approximate retail value of the award package is $16,500. For more information, including official rules, visit www.americinn.com/fairfamily.

About AmericInn by Wyndham

AmericInn by Wyndham prides itself on delivering quality stays and genuine, neighborly service at more than 200 locations across the United States. Contemporary curb appeal, consistency and guest satisfaction are the brand's specialties, providing a warm retreat complete with hot breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, and warm java on the house. For more information, visit www.americinn.com , and like AmericInn on Facebook .

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 845,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 101 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts