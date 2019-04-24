Dream Job Alert: Behr Paint Offers $10,000 for Color Lover to Travel and Name New Paint Colors

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Behr Paint is setting out to make one color lover's dream job a reality this summer by offering one creative candidate the chance to serve as the brand's first-ever Behr Color Explorer. The paint brand is seeking bright and vibrant applicants who are open to adventure, have a passion for unearthing new hues and fresh color schemes, and keep their finger on the pulse of the latest trends.

Behr Paint seeks “Color Explorer” to uncover new hues in inspirational destinations this summer.

Their objective? Travel across the United States and Canada to source inspiration from colorful destinations, wild and whimsical adventures and bold events, which they will use to create and name new, real Behr paint colors. Even better, the Behr Color Explorer will not only receive a $10,000 stipend, but also pre-paid flights, lodging and experiences throughout their colorful pursuit.

"People are fascinated by the paint color-naming process. It requires a lot of time and creativity, because each name tells a microstory about the specific shade," said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint. "Our color experts travel the globe tracking down emerging color trends, and we're excited to give our Behr Color Explorer a glimpse into this process by sending them on a search for new, dynamic hues to add to Behr Paint's color collection."

This summer's most colorful gig includes unforgettable travel experiences. The Behr Color Explorer will have the opportunity to kayak the glacial blues of Lake Louise in Banff, people-watch at a vibrant music festival, take in the bold exteriors of Charleston's Rainbow Row, and experience many more moments of positively pigmented wanderlust in between. After touring some of the U.S. and Canada's most colorful locales, the Behr Color Explorer will be tasked with developing and naming new paint colors with the brand's Color Marketing team at their Orange County, Calif. headquarters.

"Just as much as we want our consumers to connect with Behr, we also want our brand to connect with consumers—and the Behr Color Explorer initiative does this," said Jodi Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint. "We're not only giving the individual the tools and resources to find, experience and cultivate color, but also showing them how to creatively think about each color they find and their stories from our brand's perspective."

The Behr Color Explorer's responsibilities will include:

Traveling to colorful destinations across the United States and Canada

and Capturing detailed field notes and photos of the color inspiration discovered at each stop

Sharing the color exploration journey on social media and the Colorfully, BEHR blog

Leveraging these findings to create and name beautiful new Behr Paint colors

Ready for a summer of color?

Applicants ready for a colorful summer should visit behr.com/colorexplorer and tell Behr what color inspires them most and why, in 150 words or less, by May 15, 2019. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and a resident of the continental U.S. or Canada, with a valid passport. The selected Behr Color Explorer will be notified on or around May 23, 2019.

Behr Paint products and paint colors—from Smiley Face P260-6 to Coffee Beans N150-6—are available exclusively at The Home Depot stores nationwide. Visit behr.com for more information.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains and surface preparation products to do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR® and KILZ® brands is dedicated to meeting the coating and color needs of DIYers, professionals, architects, and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. To learn more about BEHR PRO™ products and services visit behr.com/pro. Behr is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

