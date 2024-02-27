Dream job alert: Professional Restaurant Visitor-- Get paid to dine out: Unmo

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food lovers now finally have the opportunity to make a living from their passion. To acknowledge and celebrate the restaurant experience, Unmo, a community for the restaurant industry, is now searching for Sweden's (and probably the world's) first 'Professional Restaurant Visitor'.

The successful candidate will be responsible for exploring, enjoying, and documenting their experiences at a curated selection of Stockholm's most prominent restaurants.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for food lovers to really dive into the restaurant scene, be inspired, and share their experiences, all while getting paid," says Adam Mikkelsen, Communications Manager at Unmo.

"We aim to provide a deeper understanding of what makes a restaurant visit a memorable experience, from what is served on the plate to the service and atmosphere. Simply put, to show appreciation for millions of industry professionals who daily bring moments of joy to their visitors."

The ideal candidate for the job have previous experience in the restaurant industry or a desire to start a career within it. They must be a passionate food enthusiast with an eye for detail and the ability to capture their culinary adventures in both text and image.

In addition to dining out, the role involves sharing the experience with Unmo's R&D team to help further develop an optimal platform tailored to the needs of the restaurant industry.

The dream job attracts thousands

It's clear that many of us dream of working as a restaurant visitor. Since the job ad was published, the position has attracted thousands of candidates from all over the world, despite the job listing being in Swedish and the job being performed in Stockholm, all meeting the job's stringent requirements:

Primary responsibility

Enjoying food and drink at restaurants

Job requirements

Visit a curated selection of Stockholm's restaurants

restaurants Eat, enjoy, and absorb the atmosphere of the restaurant

Education

Not necessary

The application period is open until March 10th, 2024, with the start date shortly thereafter. The successful candidate can look forward to a salary that matches their appetite, flexible working hours, and a unique opportunity to contribute to a deeper understanding of the restaurant industry.

See the job ad here (in Swedish)

About Umno

Unmo is on a mission to gather the global restaurant industry in one place, making efficient recruitment, networking, and inspiration easy — a LinkedIn tailored for the restaurant industry.

CONTACT:

Adam Mikkelsen

Communications Manager

[email protected]

+46 735 311 228

