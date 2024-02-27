Dream job alert: Professional Restaurant Visitor-- Get paid to dine out: Unmo

News provided by

Unmo

27 Feb, 2024, 07:28 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Food lovers now finally have the opportunity to make a living from their passion. To acknowledge and celebrate the restaurant experience, Unmo, a community for the restaurant industry, is now searching for Sweden's (and probably the world's) first 'Professional Restaurant Visitor'

The successful candidate will be responsible for exploring, enjoying, and documenting their experiences at a curated selection of Stockholm's most prominent restaurants.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for food lovers to really dive into the restaurant scene, be inspired, and share their experiences, all while getting paid," says Adam Mikkelsen, Communications Manager at Unmo.

"We aim to provide a deeper understanding of what makes a restaurant visit a memorable experience, from what is served on the plate to the service and atmosphere. Simply put, to show appreciation for millions of industry professionals who daily bring moments of joy to their visitors."

The ideal candidate for the job have previous experience in the restaurant industry or a desire to start a career within it. They must be a passionate food enthusiast with an eye for detail and the ability to capture their culinary adventures in both text and image.

In addition to dining out, the role involves sharing the experience with Unmo's R&D team to help further develop an optimal platform tailored to the needs of the restaurant industry.

The dream job attracts thousands

It's clear that many of us dream of working as a restaurant visitor. Since the job ad was published, the position has attracted thousands of candidates from all over the world, despite the job listing being in Swedish and the job being performed in Stockholm, all meeting the job's stringent requirements:

Primary responsibility

  • Enjoying food and drink at restaurants

Job requirements

  • Visit a curated selection of Stockholm's restaurants
  • Eat, enjoy, and absorb the atmosphere of the restaurant

Education 

  • Not necessary

The application period is open until March 10th, 2024, with the start date shortly thereafter. The successful candidate can look forward to a salary that matches their appetite, flexible working hours, and a unique opportunity to contribute to a deeper understanding of the restaurant industry.

See the job ad here (in Swedish)

About Umno

Unmo is on a mission to gather the global restaurant industry in one place, making efficient recruitment, networking, and inspiration easy — a LinkedIn tailored for the restaurant industry.

CONTACT: 

Adam Mikkelsen
Communications Manager
[email protected]
+46 735 311 228

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Unmo

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.