Dream Job: Vio Security Looking to Pay One American to Binge-Listen True Crime Podcasts

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home security company Vio Security seeks one lucky individual to binge-listen true crime podcasts in celebration of Halloween.

Vio Security will hire one true crime junkie to binge-listen 31 hours of true crime podcasts during October for $1,666. In addition to the monetary award, the chosen applicant will receive a heart rate monitor, access to a podcast listening service, and a survival kit that includes a flashlight, whistle, and wireless earbuds.

"144 million Americans listen to podcasts and the true crime genre has seen an explosion in interest. As an ode to this incredible medium, and to encourage all things safety, we're thrilled to announce the launch of our dream job," says Kyrsten Holland, Security Expert, Vio Security.

Applications are being accepted now until October 19th at 12 MT through the official application page: www.viosecurity.com/news/binge-true-crime-podcasts-get-paid

The winner can listen to any episodes they like from the following true crime podcasts, as long as they 1) listen to each podcast at least once and 2) listen in for at least 31 hours.

Motive for Murder

Crime Junkie

Son of a Hitman

Dateline

My Favorite Murder

Real Narcos

Serial

Someone Knows Something

I Survived

The Thing About Pam

SOURCE Vio Security