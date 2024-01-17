Dream Magic Studios X Polishing The Professional Launch "The Able Show" Podcast: A show produced by individuals with disabilities.

News provided by

Dream Magic Studios

17 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

CANOGA PARK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Able Show," a groundbreaking series created by Davina Douthard, is the latest addition to the podcasting world. The show is a collaboration between Polishing the Professional (PTP), a job training and placement program, and Dream Magic Studios (DMS) - a state-of-the-art production studio. The show interviews celebrity guests, pop-culture figures, and inspiring individuals from disabled and non-disabled communities. The Able Show podcast further promises to explore crucial subjects through the voices of individuals with disabilities. The first episode will debut on January 29, 2024. The show is available on its official website https://theableshow.com and various podcast platforms, offering a fresh perspective on intriguing topics such as entertainment, sports, human rights, and more!

Continue Reading
This inaugural video promotes the first five episodes of The Able Show with special guests, creator and executive producer Davina Douthard; legendary comedian Joe Torry; global recording sensation and equality activist Tennille Amor; fashion house Rogers Pearson; and comedian extraordinaire Na'im Lynn.
This inaugural video promotes the first five episodes of The Able Show with special guests, creator and executive producer Davina Douthard; legendary comedian Joe Torry; global recording sensation and equality activist Tennille Amor; fashion house Rogers Pearson; and comedian extraordinaire Na'im Lynn.

The first five episodes of The Able Show feature special guests such as creator and executive producer Davina Douthard, legendary comedian Joe Torry, global recording sensation and equality activist Tennille Amor, fashion house Rogers Pearson, and comedian extraordinaire Na'im Lynn. What sets "The Able Show" apart is that individuals with disabilities run the show: Olden Polynice, Scott Ealey, Rebecca Cristancho, and Bruna Bertossi host the show. Most people know Polynice from his 17-year NBA career but don't know he was born with a disability and was never supposed to walk—Ealey, who has autism but, despite his communication challenges, is an extraordinary co-host. View our promo video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/41xIPc2ZgVE.

Davina Douthard, Executive Producer and CEO of PTP, shares the inspiration behind the podcast: "I have helped individuals with disabilities find employment since 1998. During that time, I recognized most people severely underestimated them by focusing on limitations. Although PTP is outstanding at job placement, placing nearly 300 clients in direct competitive employment in over a year, I had clients who wanted to work in the entertainment industry. However, the support systems available don't favor the entertainment industry's gig economy, so I set out to help clients find training and employment opportunities in film and television."

To immerse yourself in exciting guests and the empowering stories of "The Able Show," mark your calendar for the pilot episode release on January 29, 2024. Please stay connected at https://theableshow.com  and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Spotify. Get inspired by the triumphs over challenges on this remarkable journey.

Cast is available for interviews.

SOURCE Dream Magic Studios

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.