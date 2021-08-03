Dream Nursery Designed by HGTV's Tamara Day for Couple Going Through IVF

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh and Amber Taylor dreamed of having children, but their plans encountered a curveball when it was necessary to utilize IVF treatments. The costly procedure and the associated emotional rollercoaster started in 2019. Their fate changed when they received word in March 2021 that they were expecting again, followed by learning they won the Nutter Home Loans Room Makeover contest. Nutter enlisted Tamara Day, from HGTV's hit show Bargain Mansions, to help this couple take a spare bedroom to a dream nursery.

According to the CDC, two in eight couples struggle with infertility. With the passing of World IVF Day, July 25, the timing of the celebration for Josh and Amber also brings attention to the 8 million births since IVF was first used in 1978.

"We are used to people contacting us about Nutter's Cash Back Refinance to update their spaces," said James Nutter, CEO of Nutter Home Loans. "But this was different; we gave away this update with help from the very talented designer, Tamara Day. We're thrilled knowing Josh and Amber will have their first child and a perfect nursery for them."

Tamara Day deployed her team of designers and assistants at her store, Growing Days Home to transform this bedroom. After shopping at IKEA-Merriam for nursery furnishings and toys, Tamara customized her design for this deserving family. Tamara made the design extra special when she planned the gender reveal for the couple when viewing her design plans.

Watch this nursery makeover story unfold! https://youtu.be/JqMGdTxHNLk

The Royals MLB Baseball organization honored the couples' courage and triumph with Josh throwing out the first pitch in a game to their IVF doctor, Dr. Kristin Holoch from The University of Kansas Health System, catching. Beyond the thrill of expecting, they are both huge Royals fans. Josh's lifelong dream was to throw the first pitch at a game, he collects Royals' memorabilia, and he has a prominent Royals image tattooed on his arm. The couple's family attending the game learned the baby's gender with the reveal on the CrownVision video display at Kauffman Stadium.

"This room makeover touched my heart," said Tamara Day. "I had some fertility struggles and related with their experience. Plus, I know the joy of having a child is in their future. When we learned they'd have a boy, I just knew baseball had to be incorporated into the nursery design and make it timeless."

