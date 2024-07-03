Dream Pairs Expands Footprint and Strengthens Retail Presence with New Store at Bergen Town Center

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Pairs, the rapidly expanding women's fashion footwear brand renowned for its stylish and accessible shoes, is excited to announce the successful opening of its second retail store at Bergen Town Center, New Jersey. This new location marks a significant milestone in the company's growth, underscoring the brand's commitment to offering fashionable yet accessible footwear to a broader audience.

Dream Pairs has now become a favorite among shoppers seeking trendy yet practical footwear. Dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and accessible shoes for women, the brand offers an extensive range of products, including trendy fashion sneakers, summer sandals, elegant heels, chic flats, versatile boots, fuzzy shoes, and more. With a mission to embody their core value, "Great Shoes. Great Prices", Dream Pairs is dedicated to offering high-quality, stylish, and accessible footwear that allows everyone to express their unique style with confidence as the brand firmly believes that fashion should not be a luxury and that self-expression should not come at a high cost. The brand's trendsetting designs and attention to detail ensure that customers look good and feel great in their shoes. Constantly evolving to reflect the latest trends while maintaining its core values of quality and accessibility, Dream Pairs meets the needs of fashion-conscious consumers.

The new Dream Pairs store at Bergen Town Center promises to provide an exceptional shopping experience. Featuring an extensive collection of women's trendy shoes and accessories, the store offers the latest seasonal styles and timeless classics. Since its opening, the store has received an enthusiastic response from shoppers who have enjoyed exploring the new Dream Pairs store, taking advantage of exclusive promotions, and discovering the perfect pairs of shoes to complement their wardrobes.

"We are thrilled to have opened our second retail location," said Jimmy Lau, Vice President at Dream Pairs. "The enthusiastic feedback from our customers at our first store has been incredible, and we are excited to further enriching our community with our stylish footwear. This new store is a testament to our commitment to making high-quality yet affordable footwear accessible to more people."

Dream Pairs' success can be attributed to its ability to stay ahead of fashion trends while maintaining quality and accessibility. Whether it's chic heels for a night out or comfortable fashion sneakers for everyday wear, Dream Pairs offers a wide variety to suit every style for every occasion. With a focus on customer satisfaction and an eye for the latest trends, the brand continues to build a loyal following. In addition to expanding its retail footprint, Dream Pairs also maintains a robust presence across online platforms and retail channels, such as Amazon, Walmart, Shein, Nordstrom, TikTok Shop, and its official website.

About Dream Pairs

Established in 2009, Dream Pairs is dedicated to empowering women to freely express themselves through fashion. The brand consistently pushes the boundaries of modern fashion footwear with its curated collections, offering stylish and trend-focused designs at accessible prices. Dream Pairs believes in making style inclusive and approachable, providing footwear inspired by runway trends and current inspirations. By far, Dream Pairs has garnered the trust of over 15 million customers, selling more than 30 million pairs of shoes worldwide and consistently ranking as the #1 seller in various categories on Amazon. With an expanding network of brick-and-mortar stores and a robust online presence on platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Shein, Nordstrom Rack, JustFab, and its official website, Dream Pairs stands out by consistently delivering high-quality, fashionable footwear tailored for every occasion and every need, all at accessible prices. Under the Dream Pairs umbrella, brands such as Bruno Marc, NORTIV 8, and Dream Pairs Kids collectively offer a diverse range of footwear to meet the needs of all ages, lifestyles, and preferences.

