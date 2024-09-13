Dream Pairs Kids Introduces New Fall-Ready Kids' Sneaker Series: EZ-Ons and Sparkle

Elevate Kids' Footwear with Stylish, Comfortable, and Affordable Sneakers Designed for Active Play and Everyday Adventures.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Pairs Kids proudly announces the launch of two dynamic new sneaker series: the EZ-Ons and Sparkle series. These innovative releases are set to redefine kids' footwear, combining exceptional comfort, practicality, durability, and style for children aged 6 to 12, all at unbeatable prices. With a focus on delivering unparalleled value, these series aim to elevate everyday sneakers and exceed the expectations of both parents and kids.

The EZ-Ons series is thoughtfully designed for active kids who demand both comfort and convenience, and for busy parents looking to skip the hassle of tying laces. At the forefront is the EZ-Ons GoGetters sneaker, a top choice for parents seeking the best value slip-on sneaker with ultra-lightweight comfort and a secure fit designed to support healthy foot development—all at an unbeatable price. Featuring a smart slip-on design with elasticized laces and a practical hook-and-loop strap, the GoGetters make it effortless for kids to put on and take off, encouraging independence while simplifying life for parents. The 5mm lower front-to-back drop and expanded forefoot space deliver exceptional comfort, fostering healthy foot growth as children develop. The highly breathable knit upper ensures feet stay cool and comfortable throughout the day, while the padded tongue and collar offer extra cushioning to reduce friction and enhance durability. At just around 4.2 oz, these ultra-lightweight sneakers provide superior cushioning and impact absorption, reducing strain on growing feet and ensuring maximum comfort for energetic kids.

In addition to the GoGetters, the EZ-Ons series features other dynamic styles such as the EZ-Ons MightyMovers and EZ-Ons FunRun. Each of these designs is tailored to meet the needs of active children, prioritizing comfort, ease of wear, and exceptional value. Whether they're running, jumping, or exploring, every style in the EZ-Ons series ensures that kids stay comfortable and supported throughout their adventures.

For those who adore a touch of sparkle, the Sparkle series offers a dazzling blend of playful design and dependable comfort. The highlight of this series, the Sparkle Pop sneaker, features a soft fabric upper that envelops feet in comfort and allows for effortless slip-on wear. Its chunky heel adds a bold fashion statement while ensuring stability and safety during play. The translucent jelly outsole not only provides a vibrant, colorful look but also delivers non-slip, wear-resistant performance. With its eye-catching ombre effect and shimmering details, these sneakers infuse every outfit with a touch of magic, while the linear glitter accents add a whimsical charm that truly makes them shine.

In addition to Sparkle Pop, the Sparkle series features other standout styles such as Sparkle Glitter and Sparkle Ease, providing even more options for girls to shine with every step. Each style in the Sparkle series combines vibrant, playful designs with all-day comfort, ensuring that every pair is as eye-catching as it is practical for everyday adventures.

Both the EZ-Ons and Sparkle series exemplify Dream Pairs Kid's dedication to blending comfort, style, and value in children's footwear. Focused on supporting healthy foot development without compromising on style or budget, these sneakers are designed to meet the needs of active kids while offering cost-effective options for parents. Perfect for school, sports, or special occasions, these series ensure that every step is both stylish and supportive. Discover the best kids' sneakers of 2024 and step your child into adventure without stepping over your budget.

The EZ-Ons and Sparkle series are now available online at the official website, Amazon, TikTok, JustFab, and at select retail locations. Explore these exciting new styles and find the perfect pair today!

About Dream Pairs Kids

Dream Pairs Kids, a distinguished sub-brand of the renowned Dream Pairs, is dedicated to fueling the adventure of childhood with a sophisticated blend of style, comfort, protection, and playfulness. Dream Pairs Kids offers an extensive range of affordable shoes for kids of all ages and stages, from little ones' first steps to big kids' first soccer game. With comfortable shoes for school, special occasions, and sports — they'll step into every adventure in style. Because good shoes take kids to good places.

SOURCE Dream Pairs Kids