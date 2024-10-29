Dream Payments Launches DreamPay, an API & Embedded Payments Platform, across North America

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today at Money20/20, Dream Payments unveiled DreamPay, a modern API & Embedded Payments Platform. DreamPay enables North America's leading financial institutions, insurers, healthcare providers, and software platforms to seamlessly integrate payment services directly into their customer experiences, software applications, and business workflows—removing the complexity of building and maintaining payment systems in-house.

"Dream's mission is to usher in the future of financial services by helping our clients and partners build and monetize payment services," said Brent Ho-Young, Co-Founder & CEO of Dream Payments. "DreamPay delivers the modern API and payment infrastructure that makes this possible, allowing companies to accept omnichannel payments, send payouts, issue virtual cards, and manage financial operations—all without the burden of building these services from scratch."

As Angela Strange, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, famously stated, "Every company will be a fintech company." Companies increasingly recognize that offering integrated payment services is key to meeting customer demands, but building the infrastructure internally is complex and costly.

That's where Dream comes in. DreamPay provides the tools and infrastructure that enable businesses to profit from payment products embedded into their own applications and software solutions, while focusing on what matters most: delivering exceptional customer experiences.

How DreamPay is Transforming Key Industries Today

For Financial Institutions: DreamPay empowers financial institutions to enable payment acceptance and payouts—at the point of sale, in mobile apps, or online. By providing a modern API and secure payment processing infrastructure, financial institutions can offer their clients seamless, modern payment solutions and compete with leading fintechs.

For Insurers & Insurance Platforms: DreamPay serves as a unified platform for both premium collection and claims payouts. Insurers can streamline operations by automating multi-channel, real-time payment processes, reducing administrative costs and improving the customer experience with faster payouts.

For Healthcare Payers & Platforms: DreamPay enables healthcare payers and platforms to collect patient payments, process prescription payments, facilitate prescription delivery driver payouts, and send payments to medical providers such as hospitals, physicians, and clinics for patient treatments.

For Property Managers & Platforms: DreamPay allows property managers and platforms to automate rent collection, facilitate vendor payments, and send payouts to building owners, all while eliminating manual payment processes and reducing administrative overhead.

For SaaS Platforms: DreamPay enables software providers to quickly and seamlessly embed revenue-generating payment services directly into their platform, empowering users to automate both inbound and outbound payments. This reduces friction and improves customer retention, while unlocking lucrative new revenue streams for the software platform.

DreamPay's Embedded Payments Infrastructure

Dream Pay In: With Dream's API, businesses can easily accept payments. Whether it's credit cards, debit cards, ACH, or digital wallets, DreamPay makes it simple for companies to collect funds, regardless of how their customers prefer to pay.

Dream Payout: DreamPay's Payout service allows businesses to send money instantly or on schedule. Dream enables fast multi-channel disbursements via Real-Time Payments, ACH & EFT transfers, virtual cards, and even checks, offering flexibility for transactions such as claims payouts, vendor payments, or payroll.

Dream Payment Orchestration: DreamPay simplifies complex financial flows through its Payment Orchestration solution, allowing businesses to route and optimize payments across multiple methods and platforms, ensuring smooth, efficient, and cost-effective payment processing at scale.

Dream Card Issuing: Companies can instantly issue virtual cards for fast, secure payments. These cards can be used for managing expenses, vendor payments, or rewards, providing greater control and visibility over spending.

Dream Security & Compliance: DreamPay offers built-in transaction monitoring, advanced security features, and compliance with PCI-DSS and SOC 2 standards to ensure secure transactions. DreamPay also ensures businesses comply with all required regulations—from AML to KYC—while providing easy-to-read reports for full transparency and auditability.

Dream Partner Showcase

Leading innovators across industries trust DreamPay to power their payment services and streamline their operations. Here's what some of our partners have to say:

Actic AI: "Dream was chosen to power payment processing for our AI-driven workplace absence management platform, improving cash flow and payment efficiency for healthcare providers," said Dr. Fawaz Siddiqi , CEO & Co-Founder of Actic. Actic is transforming workplace absence management through its vertical AI platform, helping leading disability insurers. www.actic.ai

Armilla AI: "We've selected Dream to power premium collection and insurance payouts on Armilla Insured, our AI-powered insurance platform that protects businesses from AI risks. DreamPay will enable seamless premium collection and payment processing for our AI insurance policyholders," said Karthik Ramakrishnan , CEO of Armilla AI. Armilla is trusted by global insurers like Swiss Re, Chaucer, and Greenlight Re to provide AI risk management, offering coverage for liability, financial damages, and legal defense. www.armilla.ai

EASICollect: "We've partnered with Dream to streamline and scale our account collections platform by integrating Dream's Pay-In services seamlessly through DreamPay. This allows us to offer a better, faster experience for our clients and their customers," said Joe Galluzzo , CEO of EASICollect. EASICollect provides specialized collections services for enterprises, focusing on reducing delinquencies and improving cash flow. www.easicollect.com

Property Vista: "Through our partnership with Dream Payments, we've launched outbound payments for Vista Pay, enabling property managers to send payments securely to vendors, residents, and property owners directly from our platform," said John-Paul Gaconnier , Chief Product Officer of Property Vista. "Dream's API integration allows our clients to streamline operations, save time, and eliminate manual payment processes." www.propertyvista.com

Script Runner: "DreamPay was chosen to power real-time payouts to our drivers within our groundbreaking prescription delivery network. This enables our drivers to get paid quickly, enhancing the efficiency of our next-gen prescription delivery platform, which serves leading pharmacies throughout Canada ," said Adam Plummer , Co-Founder and Head of Operations at Script Runner. Script Runner optimizes pharmacy-to-patient prescription deliveries, ensuring fast, secure, and compliant transactions. www.scriptrunner.ai

Senso: "Embedding Dream's Payment Orchestration solution into Senso's AI-Powered Knowledge Orchestration Platform unlocks the ability to automate complex workflows using AI agents." said Saroop Bharwani , CEO of Senso. Senso has developed a new data standard for credit unions and banks to achieve operational success in weeks, and Dream Embedded Finance provides us with the infrastructure needed to route and optimize transactions across our network of financial institutions. www.senso.ai

SOURCE Dream Payments