Dream Prescription's Debut 4-Song EP "Wavelength" out now

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 1st, New York electronic rock duo Dream Prescription celebrated the release of their debut 4-song EP "Wavelength" with a sold-out show at The Bowery Electric, NYC.

Dream Prescription played their first live show in early March 2020 to a packed house at Berlin Under A, one of New York's breeding grounds for up-and-coming musical acts. Additional bookings soon followed, and the new band was set to quickly make their mark on the NYC scene.

Undeterred by the ensuing lockdown, Dream Prescription threw themselves into writing, live streaming and recording, and their dedication through the challenges of the pandemic has culminated in the release of both the "Wavelength" EP and the title track's official video, which garnered 1.6k views within 24 hours of its release.

The "Wavelength" EP confronts the fragmentation and alienation of our time with songs powered by propulsive electronic grooves:

Opening track "Star Crossed" traces a seemingly ill-fated relationship with clockwork synth riffs giving way to a yearning, anthemic chorus.





The 303-acid-fueled "Wild At Heart" follows, celebrating adventurousness and release from inhibitions.





The EP shifts gears with "Desert Sand", its simmering trip-hop groove underpinning a portrait of a dark crusade.





Title track "Wavelength" closes with a passionate call for open communication set to an irresistible synthwave groove.

The origin of Dream Prescription is a familiar New York story. Tim Robert (vocals/guitar) and Kent Friedman (synthesizer) first met while working NYC dance clubs as DJ-producers. Individually, each artist had already left a mark with their music stirring the international electronic scene.

Called "one of the USA's brightest stars" by Release Promo DJ Pool, Tim appeared at the prestigious Amsterdam Dance Event festival, while Kent was the first American producer to release psychedelic trance on vinyl in the U.S.

After collaborating on several club track remixes, Tim and Kent decided to combine their DJ/Producer experience, songwriting skills and instrumental abilities into Dream Prescription's modern take on dark wave. Their songs infuse post-punk and electronica with 21st century energy, showcasing sinewy synthesizer lines, driving electric guitar and unstoppable grooves, bringing an exciting dance club vibe to their live shows.

