Dream Team: LineDrive Announces New Investment Partnership

Founded in 2000, LineDrive is today the industry-leading outsourced sales and marketing company for workplace safety and compliance in the U.S. In a new independent survey of manufacturer customers, LineDrive enjoyed a 100% satisfaction rate with their customers, 92% of which described LineDrive as "better than the competition."

Representing the industry's most renowned manufacturers such as DuPont Protection Technologies and Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, LineDrive's turnkey solution lowers manufacturers' costs to serve while elevating their brand and scaling growth. Their nationwide team of more than 60 consultants increases safety awareness and cost-saving efficiency while facilitating the needs of world-renowned end-user corporations. The cornerstone of the company's success is their unique value proposition, dubbed the "LineDrive Way" which enables manufacturers to accelerate awareness at every level of the supply chain:

An HQ sales team to get the product on the shelves of distributors

A field and inside sales team to build awareness amongst end-users

Sales enablement to evangelize the brand and engage the masses

A Landmark Partnership:

Mauve's interest in LineDrive was immediate, due to LineDrive's unique value proposition and methodology, both of which were a natural fit with Abdella's background in sales and marketing. With an MBA from the University of Michigan, and a decade's worth of experience innovating and implementing 21st century sales and marketing solutions, and dedicated implementation of data analytics solutions, Abdella's career has been devoted to driving record sales growth at companies such as Huntington National Bank and ADP.

Mauve's investment is nevertheless unprecedented in the industry. Newly minted CEO Michael Abdella commented, "It's a story of firsts. Jim and the rest of the leadership team at LineDrive built an original and leading company in the industry, and we're now pairing their vision with another industry first with Mauve's investment. The combination offers opportunities to embrace new technologies, expand our team, target vertical markets, and increase capabilities without losing the dynamic edge that has made LineDrive an industry frontrunner. All of which means our manufacturers can grow with us at an accelerated and unparalleled pace."

Jim Johnson, one of the founders and President at LineDrive, said: "This is an extremely exciting day for LineDrive. Mauve gives LineDrive fresh perspective and capital for growth in our current core strength areas as well as the ability to launch new services. Mauve is vital for LineDrive to consistently exceed market growth faster and more cost effectively than any other solution."

About LineDrive:

LineDrive is a privately owned, nationwide consulting agency focused on driving profitable growth for the best industrial brands by making each the #1 choice of distributors and users for safety and productivity. Our business model is defined by industry leading innovation and consistent growth for over 20 years. LineDrive is trusted industry and nationwide for "Elevating Brands and Creating Raving Fans". For more about LineDrive's services and solutions please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearelinedrive

About Mauve Partners:

Mauve Capital Partners is a privately held investment firm organized to partner with and operate an established privately held business in North America with annual revenues between $5 and $25 million. We aim to provide a meaningful partnership for business owners who care about the legacy of the business they have created. For more about Mauve Capital Partners visit: https://www.mauvecapitalpartners.com/about

