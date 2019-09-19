Dream Water Announces Global Partnership With Hockey Superstar Auston Matthews

The partnership will be used to launch a North American wide brand campaign featuring Matthews in the Fall of 2019. Auston's likeness will feature across all digital and social media platforms as well as for retail promotion and in-store point of purchase material.

"We are tremendously proud and excited to associate Dream Water with a true hockey superstar in Auston Matthews" said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that this partnership will substantially increase the awareness of how our natural Dream Water sleep-aid helps consumers perform to their full potential after a great night's sleep," Mr. Froese added.

About Dream Water

Dream Water is available in more than 30,000 retail stores throughout North America, is an industry-leading liquid sleep shot. Dream Water promotes relaxation and restful sleep, helping millions of individuals get a good night's sleep without resorting to prescription sleep-aids. Dream Water is NSF Certified for Sport for pro sports. Future product innovation of the Dream Water brand includes a sports recovery formulation.

