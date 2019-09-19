Dream Water Announces Global Partnership With Hockey Superstar Auston Matthews
Sep 19, 2019, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Dream Water today announced a multi-year partnership with NHL superstar Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The first pick overall in the NHL 2016 Entry Draft, Matthews was named Rookie of the Year (Calder Trophy) for the 2016-17 season and is a three-time All-Star.
"A proper night's sleep is not a luxury, but rather a key component of my ability to perform at the top of my game," said Matthews. "I have been consuming Dream Water for well over a year, and am a true believer in the product. I am excited to be working with the Dream Water team."
The partnership will be used to launch a North American wide brand campaign featuring Matthews in the Fall of 2019. Auston's likeness will feature across all digital and social media platforms as well as for retail promotion and in-store point of purchase material.
"We are tremendously proud and excited to associate Dream Water with a true hockey superstar in Auston Matthews" said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that this partnership will substantially increase the awareness of how our natural Dream Water sleep-aid helps consumers perform to their full potential after a great night's sleep," Mr. Froese added.
About Dream Water
Dream Water is available in more than 30,000 retail stores throughout North America, is an industry-leading liquid sleep shot. Dream Water promotes relaxation and restful sleep, helping millions of individuals get a good night's sleep without resorting to prescription sleep-aids. Dream Water is NSF Certified for Sport for pro sports. Future product innovation of the Dream Water brand includes a sports recovery formulation.
Website: www.drinkdreamwater.com
