Dream World? Small World? Spice World? No, it's SNOB WORLD!

Parents by day, badass socialites by night, Cole & Kelsea have personally developed Snob World as a go-to destination brand for luxury travel and lifestyle advice. The platform aims to present varying perspectives (husband, wife, dad, mom, children) on various topics in relation to travel, fashion, beauty, food, and more.

"We want Snob World to cater to all, from first-time travelers to experienced travelers, as well as to young parents like us; those who still want a luxe life, no matter how many diaper changes they make on their kid a day," said Kelsea Moscatel.

Having jet-set around the world—and recently with their baby boy—the couple share pro-tips on the best and "snobbiest" ways to enjoy elegant trips with a platform that's finely curated and suitable for all travel configurations, including family vacations and romantic getaways.

Snob World's posh perspective is inspired by humble origins as Cole and Kelsea are business innovators with fierce DIY ethos. Cole began his entrepreneurial journey in his teens by founding a successful dog washing company, and Kelsea began her path by designing lines of clothing, phone cases, and fashion accessories.

The savvy and sexy entrepreneurs also have a powerful love story. Cole and Kelsea grew up as neighbors with a deep friendship and unique understanding of each other's childhood. Romance slowly blossomed as the years went by, and central to cementing their connection now as adults has been travel. Through Snob World, the twosome share passion and sagely informed opinions and insights on creating memories, all while adventuring the globe together.

"We want to make a difference and develop a brand that enriches lives around the world," Cole Moscatel explains.

To that end, Snob World is a malleable venture aimed at growing from travel specialists into a brand that offers signature perspectives and traversing consumer culture. Additional plans will include a YouTube channel with daily content, as well as a store selling exclusive luggage and travel accessories based on Cole & Kelsea's own trial and error, as well as clothing, jewelry, accessories, skin products, and makeup.

Until then, Bon Voyage, Snobs!

Snob World — @snob_world

Cole Moscatel — @colemoscatel

Kelsea Moscatel — @iamthesnob

To interview Cole and Kelsea Moscatel, please contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or email Eileen@ekcpr.com .

SOURCE Snob World

