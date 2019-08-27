DreamCasters Media Acquires NYCastings.com & DirectSubmit.com

"With our new team & partnerships, we can make media dreams come true!" said Aaron Seals, Founder, CEO of NYCastings, and Executive Producer at DreamCasters Media. " The synergy of our entities can make an impact, discovering new talent, securing them paying work, and pairing them with top directors to find success. Because we start with the creative talent, our production clients win big with cutting edge content at better rates over other agencies. We advance careers with our knowledge of technology, marketing, and strategic partnerships."

Seals earned millions from his first tech business, NYCastings, an early industry leader in on-camera talent submitting themselves for work in film, TV, theatre & commercials. A staple in the NY production community for nearly 20 years, the company recently expanded to Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Texas, Nashville, Seattle, and other major entertainment & advertising cities.



Its assets have been part of thousands of productions, to name a few: The Wolf of Wall Street, Saturday Night Live, Vogue Magazine, and Hamilton on Broadway.

DreamCasters Media, a new venture-capital funded company and Seals' more recent venture, is a creative agency aiming to represent outstanding talent (directors, producers, photographers, casting directors, on-camera talent, writers, composers, film studios, visual effects, and animation) and produce content with our talent. DreamCasters Media can leverage its assets to deliver more exciting content, cheaper for clients, and more profitable for shareholders. The company will continue to make acquisitions in the talent space to advance these goals.

With its merger, DreamCasters is announcing two divisions:

DreamCasters Creative , a full-service creative agency for advertising & film industries. Working with Fortune 1000 clients in writing, production & marketing, its team is comprised of outstanding artists, marketing experts & solid management.

a full-service creative agency for advertising & film industries. Working with Fortune 1000 clients in writing, production & marketing, its team is comprised of outstanding artists, marketing experts & solid management. DirectSubmit.com , a rebranding of the well-known NYCastings.com , is the tech component of the business which has been the discovery & submission service for actors, models, dancers, singers & voice-over artists for 20 years. DirectSubmit.com will have new features and apps for the best talent agencies & casting directors, giving DreamCastersMedia leverage in creating campaigns with celebrity talent, influencers, and breakout newcomers. This part of the company currently works on thousands of productions annually and facilitates all on-camera talent connections, communications, and talent promotion. The company uses web, apps, email, text, and social media in these connections, leveraging its technology expertise in acquiring new clients and customers.

To name a few, past and present clients include FILM: "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Men in Black 3," "Transformers 3," "Salt," "Fame," "I Am Legend," "Sex and the City: The Movie 1 & 2," "The Devil Wears Prada," "Carlitoʼs Way," "Notorious B.I.G.," "Spiderman II," "The Departed," "The Producers," TV: "Saturday Night Live," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," "Jimmy Kimmel," "CSI New York," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Law & Order," "Sesame Street," THEATRE: "Hamilton," "Waitress," "Lion King," "Kinky Boots," "Jersey Boys," "The Color Purple," and "Wicked," BRANDS: Coke, Apple, Adobe, Disney, Nike, Microsoft, Toyota, TD Ameritrade, FedEx, Hasbro, HP, Diesel, & Verizon.

DreamCasters Media has acquired NYCastings.com and DirectSubmit.com . The talent casting platform announced its merger, becoming a nationwide entertainment industry presence in content creation, casting, management, and technology.

