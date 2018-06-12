DreamCloud Sleep Launches First-Ever Luxury Bed-in-a-Box

For the first time ever, consumers have direct access to a premier mattress at a price point that truly embodies attainable luxury. "With DreamCloud, we wanted to produce the highest-quality mattress the digital space has ever seen, but also one that could be viewed as a smart investment rather than a jaw-dropping spend," said Co-Founder Ran Reske. "You spend one third of your life sleeping, so it was very important for us not to skimp on quality or durability. It's also our belief that a mattress is for life, which is why we created our Everlong Warranty, the strongest in the industry, to stand behind DreamCloud's design," Reske continued.

Handcrafted details, premium materials and expert research went into the development of DreamCloud's eight-layer production, outlined from top to bottom below:

TrueTufted ™ Cashmere Blend EuroTop – provides breathability, softness and luxurious quality.

– provides breathability, softness and luxurious quality. Gel Infused Memory Foam – affords cooling and support that conforms to your body

– affords cooling and support that conforms to your body Super Soft Quilted Memory Foam – unique to DreamCloud, resting on this quilted foam is like sleeping on clouds

– unique to DreamCloud, resting on this quilted foam is like sleeping on clouds Supreme Natural Latex – hypoallergenic premium natural latex layer provides a cushioning bounce for extra give and added contouring

– hypoallergenic premium natural latex layer provides a cushioning bounce for extra give and added contouring Supporting Memory Foam – high density memory foam for deep contouring support

– high density memory foam for deep contouring support Super-Dense, Super-Soft Memory Foam – contours to your body for optimum support during sleep, helping you get the best rest no matter what position you sleep in

– contours to your body for optimum support during sleep, helping you get the best rest no matter what position you sleep in Patent-Pending BestRest Coils – a five-zoned foam encased pocketed micro coil compression system provides unmatched support from head to toe

– a five-zoned foam encased pocketed micro coil compression system provides unmatched support from head to toe High-Density Super Soft Memory Foam – an added layer of high-density foundation foam

– an added layer of high-density foundation foam *All DreamCloud foams are CertiPUR-US® Certified, created without harmful ozone depleters, PBDEs, TDCPP, mercury or lead.

To further create a fully customizable and luxurious sleep experience, DreamCloud has also released an Adjustable Frame for personal comfort. Three programmable memory settings, convenient USB plugs, a luxury three-zone massage feature and luxurious, rest-inducing Zero Gravity setting, which holds your body in the position astronauts use in space to provide alignment and support, round out some of the stand-out features.

In addition to the company's Everlong Warranty, every DreamCloud order comes with a standard 365-Night Trial, inviting consumers to try the mattress risk free for a full year. DreamCloud pricing ranges from $1,074 (full) – $1,499 (cal king).

About DreamCloud

Top-rated by industry experts and consumers alike as an innovative first for the online mattress world, DreamCloud is a 15-inch luxury hybrid mattress combining the best latex, memory foam, cooling gel, hand-tufted cashmere-blend and proprietary coil technology to provide the best sleep money can buy. DreamCloud offers an exceptional sleep experience, of unparalleled and unmatched value. DreamCloud is designed to accommodate every type of sleeper and arrives backed by a Full Comfort Guarantee and Everlong Warranty, plus a full year sleep trial.

