Dreamday Announces Second Annual Pro Bono PR Accelerator Program

Calling All Consumer Brands: Apply Now to Partner with Award-Winning PR Agency to Amplify Holiday Season Awareness

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamday , the pioneering Performance PR agency renowned for partnering with highly-coveted category defining brands, announces the launch of its second annual Holiday PR Accelerator Program. Purpose-driven, lifestyle small businesses are invited to apply for this transformative opportunity where they will have the opportunity to work with a dedicated PR team to ramp up press and brand awareness during the holiday season. Applications are now open through July 31st. The program runs from September to December 2024, strategically aligning PR efforts with holiday gift guides and seasonal editorial opportunities.

Building on the inaugural success that propelled BIPOC-owned conversation card game Hella Awkward into the spotlight with over 50 top-tier media, revenue-driving articles, Dreamday reaffirms its commitment to empowering emerging brands. The agency secured features in notable outlets such as Buzzfeed, Cosmopolitan, Well+Good, and Forbes, and facilitated Co-creator Brittane Rowe's participation as a panelist at Hearst's Diversity in Commerce Expo, resulting in 11 Hearst stories. Hella Awkward was selected last year from over 100 applicants eager to stand out from competitors and sway consumers to purchase their products for the holidays.

Brittane Rowe shared her experience, "I had the absolute pleasure of working with the dream team of Dreamday during the first accelerator program. I felt so supported in bringing our brand's story and mission to the broader masses. Not only are they experts in all things PR, but they genuinely care about enhancing the voices of small purpose-driven businesses like ours. Every team member at Dreamday became an extension of our own, tirelessly brainstorming, refining, and amplifying our message. I'm so grateful for their passion, mentorship and collaboration and look forward to working together again in the future."

Dreamday's Holiday Accelerator Program is open to brands who meet the following qualifications:

Based in the United States and has a shoppable online website

and has a shoppable online website Annual revenue below $2M per year

per year Clear vision and mission

Falls within food & beverage, beauty, home, lifestyle, wellness, fashion categories

Open and able to send product samples to media

"Each year, we witness firsthand the tremendous impact our PR efforts have on elevating client visibility, driving traffic, and boosting revenue during the holiday season. It's been especially rewarding to see how our Holiday Accelerator Program program has contributed to the success of Hella Awkward, our inaugural recipient. As our agency continues to expand into new verticals and grow our team, we're proud to prioritize supporting mission-driven brands and helping them amplify their presence through our press efforts," shared Lauren Spoto Sprung, Chief of Staff at Dreamday.

Applications for Dreamday's Holiday PR Accelerator Program close on July 31st, 2024. To learn more about eligibility and apply, visit Dreamday.la/accelerator .

About Dreamday

Founded in 2019 by Lauren Kleinman, Dreamday is trailblazing a new "Performance PR" category by combining traditional PR with affiliate marketing to drive measurable, data-driven results. Dreamday takes a synergistic approach to drive the highest quality and quantity of press and attributable revenue for clients. Dreamday has elevated brand recognition for cult-favorite companies, including Our Place, Brightland, Fly By Jing, FabFitFun, Dieux, Quince, and Artifact Uprising, and continues to help clients grow and thrive. Learn more about Dreamday at dreamday.la .

