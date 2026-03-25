Dreamday Appoints Veronica Gauthier as Senior Vice President of Growth to Scale Performance Marketing Capabilities and Revenue

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamday, the award-winning Performance PR agency known for partnering with category-defining and enterprise brands, today announced the appointment of Veronica Gauthier as Senior Vice President of Growth. This strategic hire reflects Dreamday's continued momentum and investment in executive leadership as it scales its integrated performance marketing capabilities.

Veronica Gauthier brings over 20 years of experience in affiliate and performance marketing, including nearly a decade in senior agency leadership roles. Gauthier has built and scaled high-impact performance programs for some of the world's most recognized brands, including Uber, Target, adidas, Amazon, and GolfNow (NBCUniversal). Notably, she played a key role in transforming Uber's affiliate program from an emerging channel into a scalable global growth engine.

"We built Dreamday on the belief that affiliate, PR, and influencer are stronger together, and Veronica Gauthier is the rare operator who has proven that at a global scale," said Lauren Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Dreamday. "She's here because we're not slowing down."

Across retail, marketplace, travel, and technology, Gauthier has built diversified partner ecosystems that drive measurable revenue while maintaining long-term brand equity. She is known for her commercial mindset, operational rigor, and ability to partner closely with executive leadership to translate growth strategy into structured, revenue-driving execution across global markets.

This appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Dreamday, following 2025, a year in which the agency added 30 team members and continued to expand its capabilities and client roster. New 2026 clients include The Farmer's Dog, gorjana, Medik8, and Venus et Fleur, among others. Veronica's arrival further strengthens Dreamday's ability to deliver integrated, performance-driven outcomes for its partners.

As Senior Vice President of Growth, Veronica will lead Dreamday's performance growth practice and oversee the integration of affiliate, influencer, and PR into a cohesive ecosystem built to scale for modern brands navigating an increasingly complex media landscape.

Dreamday continues to expand its team and offerings as it further defines the Performance PR category, partnering with leading consumer brands to drive both cultural relevance and attributable revenue.

About Dreamday: Founded in 2019 by Lauren Kleinman, Dreamday is redefining the PR landscape through its proprietary Performance PR model, integrating traditional earned media with affiliate marketing and influencer strategy to drive measurable business impact. The agency partners with high-growth, category-leading brands, including AG1, Ruggable, ILIA, goop, Quince, Ritual, and more, delivering best-in-class press coverage alongside attributable revenue growth. Learn more at dreamday.la.

Media Contact:

Veronica Gauthier

[email protected]

SOURCE Dreamday