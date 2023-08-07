Dreamday Launches First Pro-Bono Holiday PR Accelerator Program

News provided by

Dreamday

07 Aug, 2023, 17:26 ET

Applications are now open for mission-driven small businesses to be supported by the first-of-its-kind Performance PR agency

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamday, the first-of-its-kind and award-winning Performance PR agency representing coveted DTC-first brands, is honored to announce the launch of its first Holiday Client Accelerator Program today. With a focus on Holiday Gift Guide placement, this four-month pro-bono program aims to amplify awareness and generate sales for one incredible mission-driven brand that otherwise may not have the resources to work with Dreamday's Team.

Continue Reading

"Each year, we see first-hand the tremendous impact our PR efforts have on helping our clients drive increased awareness, traffic, and revenue through the holiday season. As a female-founded and female-led small business, we are excited for the opportunity to give back and help other emerging brands grow their business and product awareness during the holiday season," stated Lauren Spoto Sprung, Chief of Staff at Dreamday.

Dreamday's Holiday Client Accelerator Program is open to brands who meet the following qualifications:

  • Based in the United States and has a shoppable online website
  • Annual revenue below $2M per year
  • Clear vision and mission
  • Falls within food & beverage, beauty, home, lifestyle, wellness, fashion categories
  • Open and able to send product samples to media

Applications are now open at Dreamday.la/accelerator and will close on August 16th. The winner will be selected on August 21st and the program will begin on August 28th, 2023, concluding on January 8th, 2024.

About Dreamday
Founded in 2019 by Lauren Kleinman, Dreamday is trailblazing a new category of "Performance PR" by combining traditional PR with affiliate marketing to drive measurable, data-driven results. Most brands hire two separate agencies: one for affiliate marketing and one PR that often compete with each other for press, relationships, and results. Dreamday takes a synergistic approach to drive the highest quality and quantity of press and attributable revenue for clients. Dreamday has put cult-favorite brands like Our Place, Brightland, Fly By Jing, Girlfriend Collective, Kitsch, and Harper Wilde on the map, and continues to help clients grow and thrive. Learn more about Dreamday at dreamday.la and Dreamday's Holiday Accelerator program at dreamday.la/accelerator.

SOURCE Dreamday

Also from this source

Dreamday Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.