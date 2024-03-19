Dreamday PR & Affiliate Agency Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

The first-of-its-kind Performance PR agency sits alongside OpenAI, Taylor Swift Productions, Sol de Janeiro and Mattel

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamday, the trailblazing Communications and Performance PR agency representing coveted category-defining brands, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, only four years after its founding.

This year's list highlights businesses shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

Dreamday Founder and CEO Lauren Kleinman expressed, "I am deeply humbled and immensely grateful to Fast Company for recognizing our team's relentless dedication to innovation since our founding, when we originally coined the term "Performance PR." This prestigious award reaffirms our commitment to pushing boundaries, challenging norms, and shaping the future of PR and affiliate marketing. We share this honor with our incredible team, whose passion and creativity continue to drive our success, and our clients, who inspire us with their innovative brands, products, and campaigns every day."

Dreamday is breaking the mold by providing clients with transparency and measurable results that most traditional communications agencies cannot offer. Built into the agency's DNA is a myriad of cross-disciplinary capabilities, including optimizing and deepening publisher relationships, creating data-informed pitch strategies, and providing quantifiable results (including site traffic, ROAS, conversion rate, and revenue driven by press) back to clients. Dreamday also simplifies and streamlines client communication strategies by eliminating the need for two agencies that are often competitive and duplicative. Knowing that the media landscape has unequivocally shifted beyond a solely editorial lens, Dreamday has future-proofed the industry with its innovative and synergistic Performance PR discipline that has driven industry-wide discussion around data-driven PR.

Dreamday is, first and foremost, a purpose-driven agency that looks to elevate category-disrupting voices. Over 65 percent of Dreamday's highly selective client roster are female-founded or minority-founded companies. In 2023, Dreamday proudly launched its first Client Accelerator program designed to uplift and raise awareness for mission-driven brands with limited resources by providing pro bono public relations services during the holiday season. Hand-selected by the Dreamday team, this package was awarded to a brand that otherwise would not have the budget to afford a monthly retainer.

To date, Dreamday has been awarded Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2023, Female Founder 200 List 2023, and Power Partners Award 2023, as well as PR Net's Next Gen Awards in 2024 and 2023.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of the year's most anticipated editorial efforts identifying companies driving progress worldwide and across industries.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

ABOUT DREAMDAY

Founded in 2019 by Lauren Kleinman, Dreamday is trailblazing a new "Performance PR" category by combining traditional PR with affiliate marketing to drive measurable, data-driven results. Dreamday takes a synergistic approach to drive the highest quality and quantity of press and attributable revenue for clients. Dreamday has elevated brand recognition for cult-favorite companies, including Our Place, Brightland, Fly By Jing, FabFitFun, Dieux, Quince, and Artifact Uprising, and continues to help clients grow and thrive. Learn more about Dreamday at dreamday.la.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Dreamday