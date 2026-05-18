The Next Wave of FemTech Is Tapping the Brain

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a launch event held today in Silicon Valley, Dreame ecosystem partner, Shenzhen-based brain-computer interface startup MindGalaxy officially introduced UnaBand, a new wearable designed to support menstrual comfort through synchronized microcurrent stimulation, aromatherapy, and immersive relaxing audio.

The company also previewed UnaBand Pro, a next-generation model featuring EEG acquisition technology that will enable real-time brain-state analysis and adaptive stimulation.

Dreame ecosystem partner MindGalaxy Unveils UnaBand: A Brain-Powered Wearable for Menstrual Comfort (PRNewsfoto/MindGalaxy)

The invitation-only event brought together investors, researchers, and industry experts for a first look at what MindGalaxy describes as a new direction for FemTech, one that moves beyond pharmaceuticals and passive heat methods toward a more personalized, neuroscience-driven approach to menstrual wellness.

More than 1.4 billion women of reproductive age experience menstrual pain every month, while the global market for period comfort solutions is estimated at nearly $4.7 billion. Yet most existing solutions remain limited to medication with potential side effects or traditional physical methods that provide only temporary comfort.

"I'm not going to pretend I fully understand menstrual pain," said Dr. Huang Helong, President of MindGalaxy, who brings more than 14 years of experience in med-tech investment and management. "But I do understand that technology should work with both the brain and the body. That philosophy is at the core of UnaBand."

A Tri-Modal Approach to Comfort

UnaBand combines three synchronized mechanisms intended to support both physical comfort and emotional regulation:

Microcurrent stimulation delivered through aromatherapy mist electrodes, which transform essential oils into a fine mist while delivering targeted pulses to the prefrontal cortex.

Aromatherapy uses interchangeable fragrance cartridges, including lavender, rose, citrus, and unscented options.

Immersive relaxing audio plays through built-in surround-sound speakers designed to support relaxation of the central nervous system.

All functions are managed through a dedicated companion App, where users can monitor stimulation settings, audio playback, fragrance modes, and additional real-time data. The app also includes a personalized "Brain SPA" mode tailored specifically for menstrual comfort and stress support.

MindGalaxy said UnaBand will begin accepting pre-orders in June 2026.

Reimagining FemTech Design

Unlike traditional medical wearables, UnaBand was designed as a lifestyle accessory rather than a clinical device. Featuring a minimalist silhouette, premium finishes, and dopamine-inspired color palettes, the product reflects a broader trend toward consumer-friendly wellness technology.

"UnaBand is designed to be seen, not hidden," Dr. Huang said during the event. "It doesn't look like a medical device - it feels more like a personal accessory."

Toward a Closed-Loop Future

MindGalaxy also offered a preview of UnaBand Pro, which incorporates EEG sensing capabilities to create a closed-loop system that combines brainwave monitoring with adaptive stimulation and feedback.

According to the company, the upgraded companion App will allow users to visualize physiological responses and better understand how different forms of stimulation affect mood and comfort over time.

About MindGalaxy

Founded in January 2026 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, MindGalaxy develops wearable neuroscience technologies focused on smart healthcare, rehabilitation, and intelligent human-machine interaction. The company's stated vision is: "For a Smarter, Brain-Powered Future."

SOURCE MindGalaxy