DREAME NEXT Opens in San Francisco: Dreame Launches Full Product Ecosystem and Sets Out Ten-Year Technology Vision

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global high-end technology company, today opened DREAME NEXT, a four-day launch event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco that marks the company's largest international showcase to date. For the first time, Dreame is presenting its full product ecosystem in a single event, spanning smart mobility, smart home appliances, personal devices, and premium personal care.

Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition at DREAME NEXT In the Age of AI, Every Product Deserves a Reinvention

The name DREAME NEXT holds significant meaning for the company. It reflects the company's vision: next-generation products that redefine each category, a next-generation daily life where intelligent systems operate across environments, and a new chapter for the company—a ten-year Silicon Valley–anchored journey of innovation.

Therefore, the event is organized around five themed segments: Drive Next for smart mobility, Living Next for smart home appliances, Connect Next for personal devices, Self Next for premium personal care, and Humanity Next for the future of human technology. Each segment features global product debuts, technology announcements, and forums with leaders from across the technology landscape.

The stunning performance reflects the scale of the company behind it. Overseas revenue accounted for nearly 80 percent of total sales in 2025 and revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 100 percent for eight consecutive years. In North America, revenue grew 189 percent year-on-year in 2025. Dreame products are now used in 42 million households across 120 countries and regions with a product portfolio spanning categories that, until recently, belonged to entirely separate industries.

The high-speed growth reflects Dreame's profound thinking and practices in platform technology, full-category expansion, high-end positioning, and globalization strategies. The company has already taken on the profile of a world-class industry leader.

Driving its category expansion is what Dreame calls a shared technology foundation. Dreame's three pillar technologies, high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms, power innovations across the company's major product categories, delivering cutting-edge performance and seamless user experiences. For instance, engineering that drives a high-speed digital motor at 200,000 RPM is also powering innovations in automotive systems, personal devices, and home appliances. DREAME NEXT is built to demonstrate how this cross-category application works in practice.

"Our Founder and CEO, Yu Hao, firmly believes that core technology is the root of everything. Technology comes first, then great products follow." said Chang Xinwei, Global President of Dreame Technology. As of December 2025, Dreame has filed more than 10,000 patents globally, with over 3,000 granted. Research personnel make up more than 70 percent of the company. As can be seen, DREAME NEXT is the result of that conviction. What began with a motor has grown into an ecosystem that spans how people move, how consumers live at home, and the devices everyday customers carry with them.

On the first day of the launch event, Dreame made a spectacular debut with its groundbreaking "Rocket Car" -the Nebula NEXT 01 JET Edition. The rocket-powered electric vehicle is equipped with a custom-built dual solid-fuel rocket booster system that responds in 150 milliseconds, generates a peak thrust of 100 kN, and delivers a 0-to-100 km/h time of 0.9 seconds.

Meanwhile, this event is not only a showcase of the next generation of products. It is the beginning of the next decade.

On the opening day, five industry leaders—Sebastian Thrun, William Fong, Robert Scoble, Julie Zhuo, and James W. Keyes—discussed the theme 'In the Age of AI, Every Product Deserves a Reinvention,' exploring how AI is transforming innovation, productivity, talent, and collaboration.

"I think Dreame has the foundational OS for reality," said William. Julie Zhou noted that a company like Dreame can deliver the kind of freedom people want, and Sebastian Thrun concluded simply: "I think Dreame is really positioned to start moving from AI software into the physical world."

The forum concluded with a shared insight: over the next decade, those who can translate technological trends into real-world impact will define the next era of technology.

With DREAME NEXT, Dreame has put forward its clearest statement yet: that a technology company built on motors, algorithms, and robotic arms can compete across industries, attract world-class talent to its stage, and contribute to the global conversation about where technology goes next.

DREAME NEXT runs through April 30 in San Francisco.

For the latest updates, follow Dreame Technology: Website: https://global.dreametech.com/; X: @DreameGlobal; Facebook: Dreame Tech; and Instagram: @dreame_tech.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global high-end technology brand built on a foundation of high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms. The company's product portfolio spans smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, intelligent cleaning appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care, designed to simplify daily life and give users more time for what matters. Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions with over 6,500 offline stores and serves more than 42 million households globally. As of December 31, 2025, the company has filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and holds over 3,000 granted patents.

SOURCE Dreame Technology