Dreame Personal Care Revenue Surges 1,230% in North America as Company Unveils Full Product Lineup at DREAME NEXT with Luxury Runway-Style Launch

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a global high-end technology company, today unveiled its full personal care product lineup at the Self Next segment of DREAME NEXT in San Francisco, staged as a luxury runway-style event featuring live styling showcases and men's grooming demonstrations. The launch comes as the company reports a 1,230 percent year-on-year increase in North American personal care revenue, marking what is positioned as a breakthrough into the high-end personal care market.

Dreame Personal Care Unveils Full Product Lineup at DREAME NEXT

Joined by industry pioneers, Dreame introduced what described as the next era of personal styling technology: an intelligent companion that senses you, understands you and serves you. The Self Next lineup spans hair care, skincare, hair removal, men's grooming, and oral care, each category anchored by proprietary technology developed in-house.

Dreame's hair dryer range is built around the principle that drying should improve hair health. The Miracle Pro uses micron-scale serum automization technology to infuse hair care oils directly into airflow during drying, while dual-band red light therapy promotes scalp health. The Pilot model features smart scalp protection for high-speed drying without heat damage. Additional models include the Airstyle Pro HI for multi-function styling and the Aero Straight Pro, which combines blow-drying and straightening in a single device.

In skincare, the Chrona Pro Max utilizes five high-precision light spectra (630nm, 850nm, 465nm, 530nm, and 1070nm) to enhance skin texture and firmness across the face and neck, featuring integrated zone-specific cooling for added comfort. Complementing this, in hair removal, Dreame's hair removal system employs intelligent skin-tone recognition with four specialized modes and an expanded 5.4 cm² treatment window. With a 35J energy output targeting the hair follicle, it completes a full-body session in six minutes while maintaining a 15°C surface temperature for a gentle, soothing experience.

For men's grooming, Dreame introduced the S9 Pro electric shaver, which adopts a suspended bionic robotic arm for intelligent skin-care and a premium smart active water-separation cleaning system, representing two standout technological breakthroughs in the industry. The T3 salon-grade trimmer rounds out the grooming lineup. In oral care,NB01 features a button-free design, 72,000 vibrations per minute and 98.32% plaque removal proven by third-party tests. And the X1000 is our next flagship. Unlike NB01's auto convenience, it equips the toothbrush with smart perception; the design is conceptual and subject to change.

Dreame chose a runway format over a conventional product demonstration, using live styling and grooming showcases to position its personal care lineup alongside luxury and fashion. The approach reflects a broader move upmarket in the category, one that appears to be landing: North American personal care revenue grew 1,230 percent year-on-year.

"Personal care is where technology meets something deeply personal," said Chang Xinwei, Global President of Dreame Technology. "Every product in this lineup started with an engineering problem. The result is a range that performs at a professional level but is designed for daily use at home."

DREAME NEXT runs through April 30 at the Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco.

For the latest updates, follow Dreame Technology: Website: https://global.dreametech.com/; X: @DreameGlobal; Facebook: Dreame Tech; and Instagram: @dreame_tech.

About Dreame Technology

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology is a global high-end technology brand built on a foundation of high-speed digital motors, intelligent algorithms, and bionic robotic arms. The company's product portfolio spans smartphones, smart vehicles, smart home appliances, intelligent cleaning appliances, outdoor smart devices, and personal care, designed to simplify daily life and give users more time for what matters. Dreame operates in more than 120 countries and regions with over 6,500 offline stores and serves more than 42 million households globally. As of December 31, 2025, the company has filed more than 10,000 patents worldwide and holds over 3,000 granted patents.

SOURCE Dreame Technology