Dreame Robot Laundry Ushers In Next Laundry Era in Silicon Valley

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Shuzhi Society

Apr 29, 2026, 13:21 ET

The article is from Shuzhi Society.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Robot Laundry today held its global launch at DREAME NEXT in Silicon Valley, unveiling next-generation laundry care technology. The event sent a clear signal: Dreame Robot Laundry is building a laundry care ecosystem spanning washing, drying, garment care, and storage — a step further than the industry anticipated.

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Dreame Robot Laundry Ushers In Next Laundry Era in Silicon Valley
Dreame Robot Laundry Ushers In Next Laundry Era in Silicon Valley

The launch centered on two tiers: the L9 Pro AI Inverter Washer & Dryer Set, coming to most markets in the coming months, and the concept-stage L10 Laundry Care Center and Embodied AI Laundry Robot Z1 — a progression from single product to system solution, from automation to intelligence.

L9 Pro: Intelligence from the Inside Out

At the heart of the L9 Pro lies Dreame's proprietary AI Digital Motor, enabling dynamic sensing and autonomous adjustments that reduce user input to a minimum. MousseBloom Foam Wash pre-activates detergent into a high-density foam for deep, gentle stain removal. Oxygen Care electrolyzes water at room temperature to remove protein-based stains and bacteria, using only water —no extra chemicals needed— making it purpose-built for delicate fabrics like silk and wool. For drying, a 1%—accuracy humidity sensor works in concert with an inverter compressor to execute a precise three-stage process. The Waterfall Self-Cleaning Evaporator ensures its lint-free operation to keep the system performing as well as the day it was unboxed.

L10 Laundry Care Center: A Category Reimagined

The concept-stage L10 integrates dedicated units for daily wear, intimates, babywear, and footwear alongside a professional-grade heat-pump care closet — each on a fully independent hygiene path.

Based on internal R&D test results, the Dreame Axial Motor delivers a lifespan ten times that of conventional motors; the Twin-Rotor Inverter Compressor is 40% more compact and cuts drying time by 17%, compared with conventional compressors. Among the standout technologies, AI Lingus drew significant attention at the event — Dreame's real-time visual detection system continuously monitors conditions inside the drum, correcting tangles, scanning for hidden moisture pockets via thermal imaging, and ensuring every drying cycle is truly complete.

Z1: Embodied AI in the Home

The concept-stage Embodied AI Laundry Robot Z1 picks up, sorts, and transfers clothing autonomously — marking the transition of the home appliance from a tool into intelligent labor seamlessly integrated into daily life.

The confidence on display at DREAME NEXT is anchored in years of rigorous R&D and relentless engineering. In Silicon Valley, Dreame Robot Laundry has shown that this is only the beginning.

SOURCE Shuzhi Society

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