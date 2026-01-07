Dreame Technology Redefines Home Cooking and Coffee at CES 2026 with Intelligent Kitchen Innovations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Dreame Technology, a global leader in high-end consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing, showcased its latest intelligent kitchen innovations designed to elevate everyday cooking and coffee experiences through industry-leading core technologies.

The Future of Frying: Intelligent, Independent, and In SYNC

Dream Small Kitchen Appliances at the CES Site Image source: Dreame

Dreame Small Kitchen Appliances unveiled the Dreame Feast™ DS50 Air Fryer, engineered to solve one of home cooking's most persistent challenges: achieving crispy exteriors and tender interiors simultaneously. Built on a Dual-Zone Architecture, the DS50 offers a total 10L capacity — 5L CrispZone and 5L TenderZone—supported by 12 smart preset programs tailored for family-sized cooking.

Unlike traditional dual-basket air fryers that rely on shared airflow, the DS50 features dual-drive independent airflow control. The CrispZone integrates the Crisp Cyclone Airflow System to rapidly dehydrate surfaces for golden, crunchy results, while the TenderZone uses the Tender Whirlwind Airflow System to deliver gentle, even heat that preserves moisture and flavor. With independent cooking controls and the SYNC Smart Synchronization System, different dishes can be prepared simultaneously and finish together. Its vertically stacked dual-zone design enables up to four dishes at once while reducing footprint by 50% compared to two single-basket air fryers.

Recognized by Food & Beverage Magazine with a Best of CES 2026 award, the DS50 reflects a new direction in intelligent air frying design.

Café-Quality Coffee, Simplified

Expanding its intelligent kitchen ecosystem, Dreame also presented the Dreame Ecceluxe™ Master FCM60 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine, bringing professional café performance into the home. Equipped with a one-touch cold brew function, nine precision grind settings, and a professional 19-bar pressure system, the FCM60 delivers consistent extraction, rich crema, and instant iced coffee. Designed for high-frequency use, it supports up to 45 consecutive cups with a 450g bean hopper and a 2L water tank, while its 3-second detachable brewing unit simplifies daily maintenance.

Live Culinary Demonstrations: A Taste of Innovation

At the CES booth, Dreame hosted live culinary demonstrations to showcase real-world applications of its technologies. The Dreame Smart Kitchen Live featured million-follower influencer Karim Saad alongside Head Chef Thiago Manhaes, highlighting the DS50's performance through interactive cooking sessions, including a dedicated "steam tenderness challenge."

The Dreame Feast™ DS50 Air Fryer is scheduled for release in North America in the second quarter of 2026, with a retail price set at $229. The Dreame Ecceluxe™ Master FCM60 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine will also launch in Q2 2026, priced at $799.

