Dreaming Of Pink Hair? Here Are 5 New Ways to Rock Pink Hair Color This Year

Neopolitan Hair Color

Milk chocolate and strawberry add up to a delicious hair color confection. Style your hair in bombshell waves, using a heat protection spray, to put your strawberry pink hair color in the spotlight.

Chocolate Raspberry

Pink hair color isn't just for blondes. Adding flirty pink accent pieces to a rich brunette base is the best way to have it all.

Cotton Candy Pink

This pink hair color is a celebration of everything that is light, fluffy and fun! Look closely and you'll see a blend of pink hair colors, from powder pink to deeper pink, which makes the color look rich and dimensional.

He-Pink

Who says guys can't rock pink hair color? With a fierce undercut and seamless pink hair color on the longer sections, this hair color works for guys with major style confidence!

Pink Diamond

Shine bright like a diamond with pink hair color that is rich at the roots and gradually melts into gleaming, metallic pink on the middle sections and ends. If pink hair color was a natural shade, this is what it would look like!

Pro Hair Care Tip: To maintain your pink hair color, be sure to use shampoo with color-safe, gentle formulas, condition your hair frequently and return to the salon for color refreshing on a regular basis.

