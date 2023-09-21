Dreamland Baby® Announces NICU Giveback Program

News provided by

Dreamland Baby

21 Sep, 2023, 08:31 ET

Dreamland Baby Wraps a Philanthropic Arm Around NICU NAS Babies; Nominate a Hospital in Need to Receive Free Weighted Swaddles

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its innovative line of gently weighted sleep sacks/swaddles, bamboo pajamas, and sleep-related accessories for babies and children, Dreamland Baby® has announced its NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) Giveback Program.

Dreamland Baby swaddles are currently being utilized in over 100 NICUs around the country. In honor of NICU Awareness Month, the company is expanding the program so that anyone can nominate a hospital in need, and Dreamland Baby will donate its award-winning Dream Weighted Swaddles to its NICU.

NAS is a group of conditions that can happen when babies withdraw from certain drugs they were exposed to in the womb. Babies going through NAS may suffer from gastrointestinal dysfunction, temperature instability, and central nervous system problems, such as tremors, high-pitched crying, and seizures. National data indicates that one baby is born with signs of NAS every 15 minutes in the United States.

Virginia Summe, NICU RN at Good Samaritan Hospital said: "I have personally observed the calm and comfort Dreamland Baby provides infants with NAS, when used as directed. Heart rate and Finnegan scores significantly decreased with weighted blankets, compared to non-weighted blankets. This is a cost-effective, non-pharmacological solution every NICU should consider."

"We are extremely proud to partner with hospitals to make NICU stays easier for patients with NAS, as well as their caregivers," says Tara Williams, Founder and CEO, Dreamland Baby. "By donating Dream Weighted Swaddles to the NICU, our goal is to offer a safe and soothing solution while reducing the amount of medicines needed to treat withdrawal symptoms."

Developed in partnership with pediatricians, NICU nurses and certified sleep consultants, Dreamland Baby's weighted sleep solutions feature CoverCalm® Technology, evenly distributed weight from shoulder to toe, harnessing the power of deep touch stimulation. This gentle weight helps babies feel calm, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The International Hip Dysplasia Institute acknowledges the Dreamland Baby Weighted Swaddle as a "hip-healthy" product when used as directed.

To nominate a NICU in need, please email [email protected] and visit www.dreamlandbabyco.com for more information.

About Dreamland Baby™:

Dreamland Baby™ was founded in 2018 when founder Tara Williams could not find a weighted blanket her 6-month-old son could wear safely. Her solution, an evenly weighted wearable sleep sack. After making a deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, Tara's weighted sleep solutions are now helping more than half a million babies (and their families) worldwide to get the sleep they need! To learn more about Dreamland Baby, please visit www.dreamlandbabyco.com or follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest.

Media Contact:
Samantha Breen
Opportunity PR (for Dreamland Baby)
[email protected]
949.290.2834

SOURCE Dreamland Baby

