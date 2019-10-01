DreamLine and Arizona Shower Doors Partner to Become National Leading Provider of Glass Shower Doors

WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamLine ("DreamLine") announced today new capabilities and a broader portfolio of products as a result of its new partnership with Arizona Shower Doors, LLC ("Arizona"), a leading designer and manufacturer of custom glass shower doors and enclosures. Headquartered in Warminster, Pa, DreamLine and Arizona will continue to operate as separate business divisions that combined form a national, technology-driven leader offering endless possibilities for customers across the entire glass shower door and enclosure market.

The new partnership strengthens and broadens the combined company's product offering while leveraging operational synergies. DreamLine and Arizona operate successful entrepreneurial cultures, and coupled with strong research & development capabilities, speed-to-market proficiency, support a leadership position of providing reputable, quality products and innovative marketing support. The new combined organization brings together excellence in product development, global sourcing, manufacturing, logistics, channel access, digital marketing and customer support to national home improvement, specialty builder, kitchen and bath showroom, and ecommerce channels.

Customers will now have an even broader selection of hi-quality, hi-design, glass shower door designs available to them, as well as access to the company's best-in-class custom design studio. Digital marketing support which helps end users and customers in the selection process with enhanced specification information and beautiful visualization programs, will be rolled out across the entire portfolio which will strengthen the company's already robust customer care division.

Chris Yankowich, CEO of DreamLine stated, "Arizona has built an outstanding reputation in product quality and service to its customer base. The partnership between DreamLine and Arizona creates a platform with an extensive portfolio of over 10,000 products with endless possibilities for customers across the entire glass shower door and enclosure market. Our vision is to leverage the synergies that ultimately bring the best experience to our customers and support our innovation position in the industry."

DreamLine is a leading global brand and distributor of shower doors, tub doors, shower enclosures and bases and shower related products. With a reputation for trend-setting style and hi-design, DreamLine's luxury bathroom solutions make it easy for designers and consumers to visualize and complete their projects. DreamLine has achieved worldwide accolades within the residential and commercial marketplaces for off-the-shelf and custom innovative shower door solutions. DreamLine products carry a limited lifetime warranty and the company's commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction are demonstrated through thousands of 5-star product reviews with over 1 million shower doors sold.

Arizona Shower Door has a 35+ year reputation for hi-quality products, superior design, custom applications, and exceptional customer service in the framed and frameless shower enclosure market. Its custom design and manufacturing capabilities are highly respected in the industry as Arizona has earned the distinction of being the 'go-to' resource for custom shower door solutions. Arizona products carry a limited lifetime warranty and are protected by Arizona Shower Door Glass Protection™ powered by InvisibleShield™.

About Arizona

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Arizona is a market leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of custom glass shower doors and enclosures. Arizona has built an outstanding reputation in product quality and service over 35 years of experience providing customers with endless possibilities of custom products. Arizona services customers from a national distribution network with locations in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Oregon, Illinois and Florida.

About DreamLine

Headquartered in Warminster, PA, DreamLine is a market leading, technology-driven designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium shower products including frameless glass shower doors, shower enclosures, tub doors, and acrylic shower bases. DreamLine offers over 5,000 products across over 60 models including top selling frameless shower doors. For more information please visit www.DreamLine.com

