DreamLine Creates a Spa-Inspired Shower Door -- and Submits the Design for a Trade Show Award

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamLine is pleased to announce that another new product offering, the Unidoor Blossom Shower Door, will be submitted for a Best of KBIS (Kitchen and Bath Industry Show) award. The Unidoor Blossom takes the contemporary frameless glass shower door one step further with the introduction of biophilic design—one of the hottest trends in interior design for the upcoming year.

While bathrooms can tend to feel cold with all of their hard, tiled surfaces, biophilic design, which incorporates elements of nature, helps to create a softer, more soothing space. Taking inspiration from the cherry blossom tree, the DreamLine Unidoor Blossom evokes a calming, spa-like ambience. The cherry blossom is a springtime bloom that announces the end of winter in a spectacular explosion of petals. The delicate blooms, which last just a few short weeks, are said to symbolize beauty, strength, and renewal—a powerful and timeless metaphor. Where better to contemplate this metaphor than in your own shower each morning?

Functionally, the DreamLine Blossom Unidoor is a completely frameless, single-swing shower door featuring an elegant design made with a proprietary JetGlaze durable paint. That application, coupled with the exclusive ClearMax water-repellant and stain-resistant coating, makes the glass nearly maintenance free. With a reversible right or left opening, satin black handles, and self-closing wall mount hinges, the Blossom delivers functional, modern style balanced by the sophisticated and serene glass pattern.

The Unidoor Blossom propels biophilic design into industry best practices. This shower door will transform an ordinary bathroom into a high-end spa, one where you can start each day feeling completely rejuvenated.

