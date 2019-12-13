DreamLine Leads New Trends in Bathroom Design with Tuxedo Hardware and Smoke Gray Glass

WARMINSTER, Pa., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamLine is pleased to announce our newest product offering, the Enigma-XO featuring our Tuxedo Hardware finish and smoke gray glass, two design features that are sure to be at the forefront of upcoming contemporary bathroom design trends.

DreamLine's Enigma-XO Shower Door adds an eye-catching element to your bathroom by combining modern and fully frameless construction with sliding, barn-door style hardware. This distinctive hardware, a mix of brushed stainless steel with satin black accents, showcases our striking smoke gray glass creating an elegant yet contemporary design. With reversibility for left or right-side access, premium 3/8" thick certified tempered glass, and DreamLine's exclusive ClearMax water repellent coating for easy maintenance, the Enigma-XO is as practical as it is stylish!

Featuring smooth double rollers and a heavy-duty upper guide rail, the Enigma-XO is a sleek, modern and versatile shower door with hardware designed to eclipse that of other barn-door style hardware on the market today. The frameless design and visible rollers combined with the Smoke Gray glass and Tuxedo hardware put the Enigma-XO Shower Door in a class all its own.

Inspired by the classic look of a tuxedo, DreamLine has combined a distinguished mix of brushed stainless steel with satin black accents to deliver exceptional quality with timeless design appeal. The Enigma-XO shower door with Tuxedo hardware and Smoke Gray glass is the epitome of affordable luxury that will completely transform your bathroom into a black-tie affair!

About DreamLine



Headquartered in Warminster, PA, DreamLine is a market leading, technology-driven designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium shower products including frameless glass shower doors, shower enclosures, tub doors, and acrylic shower bases. DreamLine offers over 5,000 products across over 60 models including top selling frameless shower doors. For more information please visit www.DreamLine.com

