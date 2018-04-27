DreamLine®: The Industry's Market Leader to Unveil Show-Stopping Custom Glass Designs at HD Expo

WARMINSTER, Pa., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit us at HD Expo and allow our beautifully crafted, artistic glass shower door designs to captivate. Featuring fully customizable and mesmerizing glass patterns, this exciting new technology is a perfect component for hospitality inspired shower door projects. After all, when it comes to designing a bathroom, it's the details that make all the difference. DreamLine appreciates those fine details and is excited to showcase a glass pattern technology that is sure to elevate virtually any bathroom remodel.

Enigma Sky

While at HD Expo, guests can jumpstart their creativity through a fully-immersive design journey, featuring the spectacular DreamLine virtual reality experience. This is a unique opportunity to take bathroom visualization to a whole new level. Val Shtraks, founding partner at DreamLine said, "The DreamLine virtual reality experience is truly remarkable. Our fully immersive, 360-degree design theater offers an exclusive sneak peek into the world of shower door design."

Explore a wealth of new and exciting shower door innovations.

Visit DreamLine Hospitality Group at HD Expo, booth #4937.

Your Shower Door Project Partner.

