DreamLine to Unveil a New Design Center Featuring Design by Kate Rumson

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamLine will be unveiling their highly anticipated Design Center featuring Design by Kate Rumson of The Real Houses of Instagram at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) on January 21, 2020. The show will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada from January 21st through the 23rd. Kate will be present to work with attendees in the Design Center, and also to celebrate the reveal of her new shower door design collaboration with DreamLine.

DreamLine

The Design Center is a fully immersive pop-up experience that will allow trade show attendees to experience DreamLine products in a completely unique way. Customers can envision and design solutions for their bathroom space using staged vignettes, high-end retail options, and an extensive shower door, tub door, and shower enclosure library. The Design Center will showcase everything homeowners need to personalize their bathroom design in a way that reflects the layout of their space, as well as their individual needs and preferences.

Additionally, the Design Center will tap the resources of real estate mogul, Instagram influencer, and interior design powerhouse Kate Rumson. Kate will be onsite to guide customers through the selection process and offer advice on how to make the elements work together. Kate will also be at KBIS this year to celebrate the launch of two brand-new shower doors that she designed in partnership with DreamLine, which will be revealed live at the event at 10:00 AM PST on January 21st.

A visit to the DreamLine Design Center is exclusively for KBIS attendees and by appointment only. When a trade show attendee uses the Design Center to create their perfect shower door, they may also have the chance to see the style they created come to life. It's this experience that will make their visit to KBIS—and their bathroom design—completely unforgettable.

About DreamLine

Headquartered in Warminster, PA, DreamLine is a market leading, technology-driven designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium shower products including frameless glass shower doors, shower enclosures, tub doors, and acrylic shower bases. DreamLine offers over 5,000 products across over 60 models including top selling frameless shower doors. For more information please visit www.DreamLine.com

