DREAMLINER LUXURY COACHES DOUBLES FLEET WITH ACQUISITION OF DIAMOND COACH LEASING

Boasting a combined fleet of almost 75 coaches and a new east coast operation in addition to its west coast facility, Dreamliner marks another milestone toward becoming the go-to, national transportation provider for A-list entertainers seeking the comfort of luxury travel and attention to detail accommodations when faced with a busy touring schedule.

Dreamliner provides luxury coach transportation to rock, pop, hip-hop and now country musicians throughout the country. Clients include Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Jonas Brothers, Drake, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Pearl Jam, Doja Cat and many more.

"It's a big deal for us just having an East Coast location," says Jeremy Maul, CEO of Dreamliner of the purchase providing Dreamliner nationwide coast-to-coast coverage. "Expanding our footprint, as well as our fleet, was something we have been considering for over a year, and Kylee Ervin and her Diamond team have been a staple in the music scene for 20 years. It's the perfect expansion for our brand."

"We've worked really hard to become a trusted partner for touring artists and entertainers, so it goes without saying that this decision was one we weighed heavily," adds Ervin, Founder and Owner of Diamond Coach. "We're proud to see what we've built will continue to expand with Dreamliner at the helm."

Dreamliner continues to reimagine the art of luxury travel through its tour bus builds, creating an elevated experience with each unit, on average costing up to $1.0 million per build. "Not as big as some competitors, we offer a boutique experience," Maul adds. "We pride ourselves on quality and attention to detail. That's the Dreamliner difference"

This acquisition marks Caprice's second transaction with the Dreamliner team since the partnership began in October 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Caprice has invested over $50.0 million since partnering with Dreamliner.

"During the start of the pandemic, the outlook was far more uncertain, as the coach industry was suffering from excess capacity, low utilization rates, and a lack of access to capital. Caprice prides itself on its true partnership with founders and entrepreneurs through thick and thin. Today's achievement is a testament to the mutual respect and trust between Caprice and its valued customers and now the Company is at full capacity with high utilization rates and is well capitalized and positioned to take advantage of industry tailwinds during its next phase of growth." Rich Thomson, Managing Partner at Caprice Capital Partners shares in closing.

Dreamliner's east coast operations will be in Nashville, TN with its west coast operations in Fontana, CA. Ervin will remain involved in bus builds and will be serving on Dreamliner's Board of Directors.

About Caprice Capital Partners:

Caprice Capital Partners a Los Angeles based, relationship-driven private investment firm focused on providing tailored debt and non-control equity solutions to entrepreneurial, founder and family run companies in the lower middle market.

Caprice partners with founder-owners as well as independent sponsors and search funds to support buyout, growth, and recapitalization initiatives and typically is the sole lender providing a capital solution between $5.0 million - $100.0 million to companies with at least $2.0 million of EBITDA.

